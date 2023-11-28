Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Provides Alts Platform for DAI Securities

AIX Platform Streamlining Processes for DAI's Growing Client Base

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) , a market leader dedicated to simplifying alternatives investing, formally announced its partnership with DAI Securities , seamlessly facilitating alts investing and providing multi-asset class support for DAI's growing client base.

(PRNewsfoto/Alternative Investment Exchange) (PRNewswire)

Based in Atlanta, DAI is a full-service boutique broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA), specializing in alternative investments with a focus on due diligence.

DAI Chief Operating Officer Matt Ingber said, "Partnering with AIX is critical for DAI as it streamlines new business for our clients while supporting our entire investment portfolio, well beyond alternatives. It also gives our team a single interface to manage client assets and back-office functions, allowing us to give our clients an edge as they invest."

AIX Chief Operating Officer Brad West said "DAI understands the value and dynamic nature of alternative investments and knows technology can radically improve how related services are delivered. We also appreciate the continuing opportunity to facilitate workflows for DAI beyond alts, including top-rated mutual funds, competitive variable annuity and variable universal life products, 529 college savings plans and trust solutions for self-directed IRAs.

"The successful partnership with DAI is further evidence that we're rapidly growing our business as alts-focused independent broker dealers and RIAs adopt the AIX platform to optimize their advisor and client experience," he said.

For alternative investments, the AIX platform works as a data-driven workflow management solution with data populating forms and relevant systems automatically, creating a seamless experience for all involved – advisors, clients, sponsors, custodial parties, home offices, and compliance. AIX also enables the fluid movement of data, connecting all parties dynamically and eliminating manual interventions.

About AIX

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform built to improve the processes related to buying, owning, and selling alternative investments. AIX's technology reduces friction, mitigates risk, and creates value across all alternative investing stakeholder groups - wealth managers, asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, and fund administrators. By evolving beyond documents to make data the connective tissue between alternative investment players, AIX makes it easier to conduct business and accelerate industry growth. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Randy Williams for AIX

randy@eph2comms.com

+1.917.213.5980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alternative Investment Exchange