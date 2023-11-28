Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center One of First Hospitals in U.S. to Receive The Joint Commission's Health Care Equity Certification

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center One of First Hospitals in U.S. to Receive The Joint Commission's Health Care Equity Certification

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce that Jersey Shore University Medical Center is one of the first hospitals in the nation to earn a Health Care Equity Certification from The Joint Commission. The certification indicates Hackensack Meridian Health's extensive efforts to address and improve healthcare equity across its network.

Hackensack Meridian Health (PRNewswire)

"Our team members at Hackensack Meridian Health are dedicated to providing safe, equitable care to all of our communities. Achieving health equity is one of our network's top priorities," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are honored to have Jersey Shore University Medical Center be recognized as one of the first sites in the nation to complete this important certification from The Joint Commission, and we look forward to continuing to advance health equity for our patients."

To become certified, The Joint Commission requires health systems to have formalized structures in place to improve health equity across their facilities and serve as community collaborators to address areas of need. Organizations seeking this designation must collect, analyze, and act on data points relating to patient care, patient communication, socioeconomic information, staff education, and policies on various topics, including recruitment and retention.

"The Joint Commission's Health Care Equity Certification is a testament to our team members' dedicated commitment each and every day to providing outstanding, compassionate care to all of our patients," said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Hackensack Meridian Health's Southern Market. We look forward to building upon this recognition to continue enhancing patient care for all."

"New Jersey is one of the nation's most diverse states, and this certification validates our long-standing efforts to eliminate health disparities and elevate the standard of care,'' said Vito Buccellato, chief hospital executive at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

In August, Hackensack Meridian's Hackensack University Medical Center became the first hospital in the U.S. to earn the Health Care Equity Certification from the Joint Commission.

"Our commitment to fostering an environment rooted in equity is at the forefront of what we do at Hackensack Meridian Health," said Avonia Richardson-Miller, EdD, MA, CDE, senior vice president and Chief Diversity Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are incredibly proud of the work we've done to make our hospitals more inclusive for our patients and team members, and we will continue to build initiatives that support and represent all communities we serve."

Jersey Shore University Medical Center underwent a rigorous onsite review to receive the certification. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated over 40 program-specific standards and a range of data points, including the following:

Three quality and/or safety measures for priority clinical conditions by sociodemographic characteristics (e.g., cardiovascular outcomes, cesarean birth rates for nulliparous women with term, singleton baby in vertex position [NTSV], hospital-acquired conditions, pressure injury rates, etc.)

Comparison of the race, ethnicity, and languages spoken by staff and leaders to the race, ethnicity, and languages spoken by the community

Employee opinion survey/culture of safety survey results stratified by race, ethnicity, and language information

Health Care Equity performance improvement plan

Hackensack Meridian Health invited members of its senior leadership team, administrative teams, and clinical care leaders to participate in the certification review.

The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and healthcare programs in the United States.

Read more about the Health Care Equity Certification here.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network's notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health