InComm Healthcare and Jukebox Health Enable Health Plans to Offer Home Modifications as a Benefit

Members of participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other eligible programs can connect with a team of specialists to improve home safety and support independent living

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced its InComm Healthcare business unit is partnering with Jukebox Health, a home modifications provider that leverages clinical expertise and technology to deploy safety and accessibility to individuals across the country. The partnership offers health plans a robust program that their members can use to safely live in their own homes as they age.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), falls are the leading cause of injury for adults ages 65 and older. This risk makes home safety a critical concern for health plans as their members age. To help reduce potential injuries, members of Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other eligible programs who receive plan-sponsored funds via InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ Network can now use their benefit funds on Jukebox Health services to identify and resolve potential hazards in their home.

"Home modifications can not only reduce the risk of falls and other injuries to older adults, but also relieve the stress of caregivers and loved ones who look after them," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "That is why we're excited to partner with Jukebox Health and bring our first-ever home modification benefit to our health plan partners."

Jukebox Health combines clinical expertise and technology to make homes safer and more accessible. Their process begins by connecting individuals with a licensed occupational therapist (OT) who works with them to identify risks throughout the home. Findings are documented within their technology platform, Othello, and used to create a customized home safety plan for addressing fall risks and other social care concerns. Once an individual chooses to move forward with specific solutions, Jukebox Health leverages their network of vetted installers to coordinate reliable product delivery and installation.

"90% of older adults want to age with integrity and dignity in their own homes. OT-led home modifications are a proven intervention that increase independence and accessibility, ultimately making homes safer," said Romanos Fessas, CEO at Jukebox Health. "Our unique process takes the stress out of improving home safety by managing every step from evaluation to installation."

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ gives Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other health plans the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use these benefit funds on purchases that are configurated to the health plan's program requirements, which may include over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, wellness items, groceries and more. The cards are loaded with more than $2 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 68,000 retail locations in the OTC Network®.

