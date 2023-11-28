Invert Partners with Carbonethic and Kaska Dena Council to Co-Develop Large-Scale, Nature-Based Projects in Canada

New funding kicks off an active conservation initiative in northern British Columbia, the first phase of a project representing up to 3.9 million hectares.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company") , a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Carbonethic , a data-driven technology company providing transparency and integrity in the carbon offset industry. This partnership will co-develop Canadian Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects in cooperation with Kaska Dena Council Nations in British Columbia (BC), the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

In combining the funding and technical expertise of Invert and Carbonethic with the resources and ancestral stewardship of the Kaska Dena Council Nations, the agreement stands to secure a sustainable future for a significant parcel of Canadian forest while generating ongoing revenue for the beneficial landowners through the long-term sale of high-quality IFM carbon credits.

In addition to community knowledge transfer and capacity building in forest management, the project will leverage the latest Carbonethic technologies to create a digital twin of the physical forest - a virtual model that can be adjusted in a digital environment to understand trends and impacts through machine learning and A.I. - to provide the highest degree of reliability in the origination of trusted carbon credits at scale.

Kaska Dena peoples live on 24 million hectares, or roughly 10% of the size of British Columbia. As one of the largest pieces of intact wilderness, the Kaska Dena mandate is to ensure that their people and ancestral lands will thrive today and in the future. This partnership will move towards protecting this sacred land and the ecosystems within it, creating jobs and conserving biodiversity.

"In combining the conservation of our natural resources with the latest technologies and traditional knowledge and continued leadership of the Indigenous council, the fabric of this partnership is uniquely Canadian, " says Andre Fernandez, co-CEO of Invert. "Together we are building forest and community resiliency while delivering on global demands for premium, nature-based credits and worldwide goals for decarbonization."

Brent Tolmie, CEO of Carbonethic stated, "our nature based projects are redefining what forest improvement and conservation looks like. We're moving past performative ESG to authentic change where companies partner in the long term success of the land. Our Indigenous partners and leading data driven processes help us produce some of the highest quality carbon credits in the market." Tolmie continued, "our partnership with Invert just makes sense – their commitment to providing efficient capital, technical advisory services, and distribution to corporates who are redefining sustainable development fits with our ethos and commitment to credit transformation."

About Invert - https://invert.world

A certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon-reduction company committed to empowering individuals, communities, and businesses to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future. We empower action through carbon project origination and financing, sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses, and providing a software platform for organizations to bring employees along the climate-action journey.

About Carbonethic Holdings Inc. – https://carbonethic.io

With nearly 100 years of forestry and ecology experience between us, we have the skills and knowledge to help the climate change for the better. At Carbonethic, we consider ourselves a large-scale gardener with the goal of keeping the lungs of the planet healthy. We create digital twins out of millions of hectares of woodlands, and we use that data to create carbon offsets. We then sell those credits to program partners (traditionally known as "big emitters") – offset their carbon – then partner with indigenous communities to protect and manage the land.

About the Kaska Dena Council - https://kaskadenacouncil.com

The Kaska Dena Council was formed as a Society in 1981 to advance the interests of Kaska individuals who are beneficiaries of a potential treaty settlement in British Columbia with BC and Canada. The Kaska Nation is comprised of five Kaska First Nations, three in British Columbia (Daylu Dena Council, Dease River First Nation, and Kwadacha First Nation) and two in Yukon (Ross River Dena Council and Liard First Nation). The three B.C. First Nations are known as the Kaska Dena Council.

