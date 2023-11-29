Mojave Launches Sales Partner Program in Southeastern U.S.

First Four Partners Join, Becoming Exclusive In-Region Providers of Mojave's Next Generation Commercial Air Conditioning Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, today announced the launch of its sales partner program in the Southeastern United States. Mojave will partner with select firms that will exclusively represent Mojave and its inaugural ArctiDry product line, for customers in their defined geographic regions.

(PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be bringing our state-of-the-art commercial air conditioner with patented technology to market because it delivers enormous efficiency, cost, and climate benefits," said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave. "In fact, we expect it to be a game changer for businesses and organizations in our country's most hot and humid areas. We are thrilled to be kicking off our sales program with some of the most experienced firms in our industry as we get ready to roll out our product."

Mojave's ArctiDry reduces negative environmental impacts by using significantly less electricity and producing lower carbon dioxide emissions than other comparable systems. ArctiDry can drop into existing HVAC infrastructure, requires minimal maintenance, and helps customers achieve Net Zero compliance.

The first four manufacturer representative firms to join Mojave's sales network are Tom Barrow Company, Applied Air Solutions, Ewing Kessler , and Faulkner Haynes .

Tom Barrow Company is a leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast and has joined the sales partner network to become Mojave's exclusive representative in Alabama and Florida , as well as a Mojave representative in Georgia.

Applied Air Solutions provides quality HVAC equipment and support to the engineering, contractor and owner community and will represent Mojave's ArctiDry in Georgia .

Ewing Kessler specializes in representing manufacturers' engineered solutions for sustainable design and energy-efficient HVAC and building automation systems and will be the exclusive firm to carry ArctiDry in Mississippi , western Tennessee , and eastern Arkansas.

Faulkner Haynes and Associates is a premier provider of commercial HVAC and IT infrastructure power and cooling solutions in the Carolinas and will be the exclusive representative of Mojave in North and South Carolina .

"We have decades of experience representing commercial cooling systems and are incredibly excited to introduce Mojave to our customers throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama," said Brent Smith, COO and Executive VP, Tom Barrow Company. "ArctiDry represents a major leap forward in commercial treatment of outside air, bringing unprecedented advantages in every area - quality, cost savings, energy efficiency, reliability, and ease of use. We expect a great response from the market and are ready to grow with Mojave."

"These firms are ideal representatives for Mojave as they bring deep experience and expertise in our industry," said Kyle Troskot, Sales Director, Mojave. "They have strong relationships with the customers in their respective regions; we are thrilled to be working with them at this exciting time. We look forward to achieving great success together as we continue to add new partners to our program."

Mojave has been running multiple field pilots and has begun ramping up its new manufacturing location in Anderson, South Carolina. Product availability is planned for Spring 2024. For more information, contact Mojave: https://mojavehvac.com/contact/.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%. Mojave, founded in 2022 to commercialize a decade-long, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) R&D project, has received seed funding from At One Ventures, Fifth Wall, Xerox Ventures, and others.

Mojave Media Contact:

Christy Kemp

ckemp@dahliapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mojave Energy Systems, Inc.