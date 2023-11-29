Novva Data Centers Expanding to San Francisco

San Francisco to Become Novva's Fifth Data Center Location

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novva Data Centers, a state-of-the-art data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, announced today the acquisition of a 7.5-acre campus comprised of several buildings located in South San Francisco. The newest data center location will include an investment of over $500 million and provide a 28MW critical load. The first phase of 9MW will launch in the summer of 2026, guided by an avante-garde vision that is poised to make the new location one of the most innovative and sustainable data centers in the United States.

A rendering of Novva's newest data center in San Francisco. (PRNewswire)

The data center will host numerous advancements in data center design:

28MW N+1 critical compute load via Novva's proprietary electrical delivery system which boasts no centralized infrastructure and is designed for the ultimate in resiliency, concurrent maintenance, and distributed redundancy.

Novva's innovative water-free air-cooling system

All generators will operate using HVO, which stands for hydro-treated vegetable oil (biodiesel)

Sodium Ion UPS batteries with no thermal runaway risk or rare earth materials

Recyclable polypropylene employed for the chilled water loop air supply

Direct-to-chip cooling loop

The data center facility will represent 182,000 square feet on two floors, and a 56,000 square foot state-of-the-art office and operations support center.

Novva's San Francisco operation will be one of a handful of such facilities in the northern bay region. According to Novva's CEO Wes Swenson, "This will be one of the greenest data centers ever created in the area and represents a very rare opportunity for clients to locate intelligent computing in one of the most important cities for software and hardware development in the world."

The topology, density, and ability to provision power and operate data centers in areas of critical mass is becoming more challenging every day.

The fifth location announced by Novva in less than three years, the San Francisco data center complements the company's ever-growing footprint in the Western United States. Novva has campuses in West Jordan, Utah; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Reno, Nevada; and Las Vegas.

About Novva Data Centers

Novva Data Centers creates purpose-built data centers for the future across the Western United States, providing scalable wholesale infrastructure services for local, national, and international clients. Novva's human-centric, sustainable data center solutions are married with an extensive portfolio of high capacity, scalable data center amenities to provide turnkey, client-designed solutions . Novva's data center campuses in Utah, Colorado, Nevada and California stand out for their forward-thinking features such as state-of-the-art water-free cooling systems , renewable energy usage, drone and robot dog facility monitoring and thoughtful design approaches that provide a one-of-a-kind, modern day data center experience. Learn more at www.novva.com.

Novva Media Contact

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 11

pr@jsa.net

Novva logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novva Data Centers