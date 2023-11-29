Royal Canin Partners with Celebrity Scott Eastwood to Highlight the Unique Abilities of Dogs

Actor and tailored nutrition brand team up in celebration of the AKC® National Championship presented by Royal Canin

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN® U.S. a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, is partnering with actor and dog lover Scott Eastwood leading up to the 2023 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin. In honor of this year's show and its "Unique Abilities" theme, Royal Canin and Eastwood are encouraging fans and followers to share the unique abilities of their dogs for the chance to be featured during the AKC National Championship broadcast.

Beginning today, Royal Canin invites individuals to share a video on Instagram spotlighting their dog's abilities, ranging from simple tricks to curious quirks. Scott Eastwood kicked off the contest with a post on Instagram featuring his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Josey.

"As a life-long dog lover, I've seen first-hand how every dog is incredibly special in its own way and has a specific set of unique abilities," said Scott Eastwood. "My dog, Josey, and I are proud to partner with Royal Canin to recognize how extraordinary our pets' abilities are and to celebrate that individuality this holiday season."

Submissions are open from Wednesday, November 29, 2023, through Friday, December 15, 2023. To submit your pet for the chance to win, use the hashtag #RoyalCaninUniqueAbilities and tag @RoyalCaninUS on Instagram. Pet owners are encouraged to tune into the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin to see if their dog is featured in the broadcast.

"Every animal has a trait that makes them uniquely themselves, and our pets are no different," said Racquel White, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Royal Canin North America. "As we prepare for the AKC National Championship in December, we're proud to partner with Scott Eastwood and Josey to celebrate dogs across the country for the unique and special ways they bring joy to our lives."

The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin takes place on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will air on ABC on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. The Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older and the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in Alabama and Nebraska; 21 in Mississippi) at the time of entry. Void in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law.

To view the full contest terms and conditions, visit https://www.royalcanin.com/us/akc.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin | Facebook.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

