Hitachi Vantara Introduces Pentaho+, A Simplified Platform For Trusted, GenAI-ready Data

New architecture allows for seamless interoperability across Pentaho Data Integration and Analytics, Pentaho Data Catalog, and Pentaho Data Storage Optimizer Versions 10.0

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced Pentaho+, an integrated platform from the Pentaho software business designed to help organizations connect, enrich, and transform operations with refined, reliable data necessary for AI and Generative AI (GenAI) accuracy. Automating the work of complex data management with powerful self-service and cloud-agnostic solutions, Pentaho+ helps improve data quality by allowing organizations to effectively oversee data from inception to deployment.

To learn more about Pentaho+, visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/pentaho-plus-platform.html

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 20231, "Generative AI has had an impact like no other technology in the past decade. The increased productivity for developers and knowledge workers, using systems like ChatGPT, is very real and has caused organizations and industries to rethink their business processes and the value of human resources." Yet, Harvard Business Review found that "only 3% of companies' data meets basic quality standards.2"

Improving access to hybrid data distributed across on-premises and public cloud data centers, Pentaho+ connects unstructured, semi-structured and structured formats for a comprehensive view of data assets, providing confidence in mission-critical digital and operational insights amid a surge in generative AI.

"We believe in this age of AI and Machine Learning that if an enterprise isn't data-fit, it will lose to one who is," said Maggie Laird, global head of Pentaho Software at Hitachi Vantara. "With Pentaho+, we're providing the groundwork for universal data intelligence, enabling leaders to provide clean, accurate data with certainty so they can leverage GenAI in ways that can truly impact their business strategy and bottom line."

Unlocking Business Value with AI-ready Data

Pentaho+ delivers a flexible, modular platform connecting existing and evolving data environments without costly integration or coding. As needs expand, additional functional modules can be easily added. Initial features of Pentaho+ and updates to Pentaho functionality include:

Pentaho Data Integration and Analytics: Process batch and streaming data in real time using native containerization to support any deployment environment. The new integrated platform can easily be hosted on any cloud provider platform, at the core and edge.

Pentaho Data Catalog: Pentaho Data Catalog helps discover, identify, categorize and classify data based on meaningful business context resulting in a trusted, data driven organization. An improved user interface leverages the best of Io-Tahoe and Waterline Data technology from previous acquisitions.

Pentaho Data Storage Optimizer: Gain more cost control of IT charge backs, performance, and risk of your data for your work processes. Data Storage Optimizer now works with all file systems and S3 containers in addition to Hadoop.

Plans to expand the Pentaho+ platform with additional capabilities for data mastering, data quality, and more can be expected in the coming months.

"With Pentaho, business intelligence, big data and data warehouse managers get the perfect platform for flexible data integration and data preparation as well as for analytics," said Chris Keller, director of Big Data Analytics & IoT at ITNovum, the leading IT consultant/implementer for Business Open Source & Digital Transformation in Germany. "Thanks to its open architecture, the Pentaho+ Platform can be seamlessly integrated into any existing infrastructure working regardless of where data is located."

Availability

Pentaho+ is available worldwide now from the Hitachi Digital Marketplace, its global partner network as well as the AWS and Azure marketplaces.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

