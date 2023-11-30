Infor Positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus WMS Technology Value Matrix 2023

Infor Warehouse Management System recognized for its strong platform and wide range of capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a Leader in its WMS Technology Value Matrix 2023. Infor is recognized for its strong WMS platform with a wide range of capabilities, including newly integrated machine learning.

"Infor offers a comprehensive enterprise-class WMS solution in the cloud and on-premises to streamline warehouse operations. Infor's WMS platform boasts a range of capabilities, including appointment scheduling for receiving, directed putaway strategies, batch inventory tracking, serial number management, task interleaving, and flexible wave planning supported by configurable rules. It specializes in order optimization, offering features like wave planning, workflow-based wave release, order allocation rules, unit-of-measure conversion, and integrated shipping to ensure efficient order processing across diverse fulfillment channels," the Nucleus report states.

"Infor is proud to be placed in the leader quadrant of the Nucleus WMS Value Matrix. This is a great testament to the value Infor WMS provides to our customers and helps them achieve perfect order fulfillment at the lowest possible cost," said Vishal Minocha, VP of product management for Infor WMS. "Because Infor WMS is a best-of-breed, tier-1 warehouse management system, built on the cloud, we help customers streamline warehouse operations — with full visibility into inventory, orders, equipment and people."

The Nucleus Research WMS Technology Value Matrix is a concise assessment of the operational value a solution delivers. It provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market area and delivers a framework for assessing the suitability of a solution for a particular customer. It evaluates vendors according to the usability and functionality of their solutions and considers the return on investment (ROI) that customers are realizing from those solutions.

According to the Nucleus WMS Value Matrix report, "The Infor system integrates built-in labor management tools for workload forecasting, staffing plan generation, and task assignments, enhancing workforce efficiency. Infor WMS also allows users with embedded analytics, powered by Infor Birst, to create dashboards and reports, providing insights into orders, inventory, equipment, and labor. Infor leverages 3D visual analysis tools to optimize warehouse operations, creating a digital representation of the warehouse environment for simulation and identifying optimization opportunities. Dashboards, KPI reporting, and drill-down analyses offer valuable insights into warehouse activities."

"In addition," the report states, "Infor WMS seamlessly integrates with various warehouse automation systems, including pick-to-light, put walls, conveyors, sorters, and robotics, ensuring a smooth workflow between workers and equipment. The Infor OS platform is underpinned by a microservices architecture and a unified security model, making access control streamlined and integrated with identity providers. It allows for customizable web and mobile user experiences tailored to specific user and workflow needs. Infor's open API gateway facilitates seamless integration with ERPs, WCS, automation systems, and other supply chain technologies. Infor OS enables Infor WMS to leverage embedded analytics using the Infor Data Lake and Birst BI tools, while middleware supports RPA integration and process intelligence, empowering rapid customization through low-code configuration."

The Nucleus report also calls out updates Infor has made to its WMS solution in the past 12 months:

High-volume e-commerce update encompasses key features designed to enhance order processing efficiency, including waveless batch picking, flash packing, audio notifications.

Inline updates for cloud customers without disruptions to warehouse operations.

Integrated machine learning into the system to improve warehousing processes. Machine learning can analyze data and make recommendations or automate certain tasks.

Launched a new feature called "Portal Adoption" that allows customers to customize the look and feel of users' screens.

