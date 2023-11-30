Remark Holdings, Inc. Releases Version 1.0 of its AI-powered Video Analytics System for Aircraft Engine Inspections And Safety

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of version 1.0 of its Airline Engine Safety Inspection System (AESIS). Remark's AESIS is intended for use by airlines, airline maintenance teams, engine manufacturers, airplane manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, insurance companies, regulators, etc.

Aircraft engines require complex and continuous engineering and maintenance. All components must be manufactured, maintained, and regularly inspected according to rigorous specification. Any deviations or defects from these specifications can lead to performance, efficiency, and most importantly, safety issues.

Remark's AESIS 1.0 detects in real-time critical defects or damage in all types of aircraft engine turbine blades that have the potential for ablation, cracks, or other forms of damage. It gives warning prompts in real time to the engineers when it detects damages or defects, along with the size and depth of the damage or defects with suggested severity level for engineers to make a further determination on whether the engine is suitable for the next flight or needs to be sent to shop for repair. AESIS 1.0 can reduce the engine turbine blades inspection time from an average of 40 hours down to 2 hours, representing a 2000% improvement; it also lower the damage mis-detection rate from an average of 5% to less than 1%, representing a 500% improvement. Some of the damage, such as ablation, is common due to wear and tear, but when unattended, ablation damage gets to a certain severity that not only affects the engine safety but also increases maintenance cost, as a new blade can cost five times more than a fixable blade. Remark's AESIS 1.0 supports the inspection of both assembled and disassembled engines from the most popular airplane models.

Based on a recent release by the Aviation Week, major U.S. airlines each spent approximately $2.0 billions on maintenance costs in 2022, a figure that has increased on average 20% year over year. AESIS 1.0 can provide a practical solution to cut significant cost and time for airliners, who can repurpose their resources to provide more valuable services to their customers.

Remark intends to demonstrate its Aircraft Engine Inspection System at the MRO (i.e. Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) Americas Aviation Week at the McCormick Center in Chicago and the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, UK in 2024. The Americas Aviation Week and the Farnborough International Airshow are annual preeminent airshows with exhibitors and purchases from the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries. Past conferences have been attended by aerospace giants such as Boeing, Airbus, AirLease, GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and others. Representatives from the top twenty airlines in the world including American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines, as well as major defense contractors, generally attend these airshows.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

