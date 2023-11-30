Velostics Unveils 3-Way Scheduling Solution, Transforming Logistics Coordination

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velostics , a trailblazer in logistics scheduling technology, announces the launch of its cutting-edge 3-Way Scheduling Solution, crafted specifically for logistics services providers (LSPs) and asset-based carriers. This innovative solution aims to reshape the logistics landscape by providing a dynamic 3-way scheduling experience. It streamlines manual scheduling for LSPs by 70% and optimizes labor efficiencies for shippers, carriers, and consignees.

Gaurav Khandelwal, Velostics' CEO, expresses his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce this new 3-Way Scheduling technology, marking a milestone in the evolution of logistics scheduling technology. This solution underscores our commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the industry. By facilitating real-time connectivity among shippers, LSPs, and end customers, we are influencing the supply chain management landscape, encouraging collaboration and propelling businesses into a new era of logistics excellence."

Seamless Integration with Industry Standards: SSC API Compatibility

Velostics' 3-Way Scheduling Solution can seamlessly integrate with Transportation Management Systems (TMS) following the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) API's. This integration:

Enables the solution to pull available appointments into a single view

Allows LSPs and/or carriers to see available appointments in a unified scheduling solution when making appointment decisions.

Ensures a smooth and standardized scheduling process, enhancing interoperability within the logistics ecosystem.

To read more about the Scheduling Standards Consortium, please visit: https://www.freightapis.org/

Email Scheduling for Non-TMS Users

For customers not utilizing a TMS or the SSC standards, Velostics provides a straightforward email-based solution. Users can easily select preferred dates and times directly in their email, simplifying the scheduling process without any compatibility concerns. This flexibility ensures that the solution caters to a wide range of users, irrespective of their existing technology infrastructure, allowing for scheduling directly from your inbox or via a simple hyperlink.

Efficient Workflow with White-Labeled Technology

Velostics' 3-Way Scheduling solution offers a true white-labeled solution, empowering LSPs to customize and optimize their scheduling workflow. This customization extends to shippers, receivers, and carriers, facilitating a more efficient and tailored logistics process. The solution's white-labeled technology:

Enhances brand representation and fosters a seamless experience for all stakeholders

Empowers LSP teams, both on and offshore, with a streamlined process

Minimizes manual efforts significantly and enhances overall operational efficiency

Enhanced Visibility, Control, and Communication

The 3-Way Scheduling solution facilitates manage-by-exception, offering enhanced visibility and control over the logistics operation. Users can quickly identify unset appointments and track trucks that have not arrived, ensuring a proactive approach to logistics management. Effortless communication methods, such as responding to emails or using hyperlinks, simplify the coordination process, leading to quicker and more efficient appointment scheduling.

To discover more about Velostics and their groundbreaking 3-Way Scheduling technology, visit www.Velostics.com or contact tgallagher@velostics.com.

About Velostics:

Velostics is a logistics Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in unified scheduling of appointments, dock and yard management and digitizing the gate in/out process for shippers. Their platform also automates scheduling for logistics service providers between carriers, shippers and consignees via their industry-leading 3-way scheduling solution. Velostics has a proven track record of minimizing manual tasks, errors, delays and demurrage, and increasing operational efficiency and throughput.

