Ernst & Young Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jad Shimaly, EY Canada Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Rachel Rodrigues, Partner and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Program Director along with program alumni, sponsors and firm executives — joined Robert Peterman,Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the vibrant pulse of Canadian entrepreneurship.

Committed to supporting entrepreneurs for the past 29 years, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Canada program shines a spotlight on innovative entrepreneurs who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address complex challenges and build a better working world. In combination with EY Entrepreneurs Access Network and EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women, EY's three programs help businesses grow and scale while helping to build an inclusive ecosystem for all.

