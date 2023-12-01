"POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR" PROMOTION REVEALS FINALISTS FOR $1 MILLION PRIZE

$1 Million Drawing to be Broadcast on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" on ABC

Editor's Note: B-roll of previous winners of the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion

available for download HERE .

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERBALL® and Dick Clark Productions revealed today the five finalists who have the chance to win the $1 million grand prize in the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion. For the fifth consecutive year, the special drawing for the $1 million prize will take place during the broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024," the No. 1 New Year's Eve special on television, live on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Dick Clark Productions (PRNewswire)

Each finalist has won a VIP trip for two to New York City to ring in the New Year and participate in a random $1 million drawing in person, which will be held just after midnight EST on January 1. The five finalists include:

Finton Wallace , Rhode Island

Lora-Lee Casady , Idaho

Pamela Bradshaw , North Carolina

Maire Kelly Joyce , New York

Tracy Lacobie-Goeddel , Georgia

Each finalist entered the national Powerball promotion through one of 23 participating U.S. lotteries. Throughout the year, participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests to form a national pool of entrants. The five finalists were randomly selected from the national pool during a preliminary drawing last month.

Lotteries that participated in this year's promotion include Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C.

Last year, finalists from across the country traveled to New York City for a VIP experience, capped off by an exclusive New Year's Eve gala in Times Square and the $1 million drawing. Just after midnight, Gary Krigbaum from North Carolina was named the 2023 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Follow "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok , join the conversation with #RockinEve and #PowerballRockinEve. For more information on the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com .

About Powerball

Powerball® holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $29 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com .

About Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming including the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "Golden Globe Awards," "So You Think You Can Dance," from 19 Entertainment and DCP, and "Streamy Awards." Dick Clark Productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is a Penske Media company. For more information, please visit www.DickClark.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Multi-State Lottery Association:

Anna Domoto | Anna@MUSL.com

Dick Clark Productions

Gina Sorial | gsorial@dickclark.com

Lydia Baskharoon | lbaskharoon@dickclark.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dick Clark Productions