OutFit Training Seeks National Expansion Through Franchising

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OutFit Training – the veteran-founded, mobile outdoor fitness company, is announcing plans to expand its boutique fitness concept throughout the U.S. for the first time through franchising. The brand is excited to introduce its technology-enabled mobile group fitness, personal training, and corporate wellness offerings to more local communities -- all at a fraction of the cost of traditional fitness studios. Having first established itself as Florida's leading outdoor fitness program in 2021, OutFit Training has now expanded to Atlanta, Georgia and has added locations within its home market of Fort Lauderdale. OutFit is expanding across the South and will be opening franchise locations in select Western states in 2024.

OutFit Training was founded in 2021 in the Fort Lauderdale area by Randy Hetrick, a Navy SEAL veteran who served his country for more than 14 years. Throughout his military career, Hetrick was deployed on missions around the world, where access to physical training equipment was extremely limited. While deployed on a counterpiracy operation he devised an ingenious harness, leveraging bodyweight as resistance, that would ultimately transform the fitness industry. In 2004, he founded TRX -- the company that would commercialize his invention, TRX Suspension Trainer, and transform it into one of the most popular exercise systems on the planet. During the succeeding 16 years, Hetrick built TRX into one of the best loved global brands in fitness. Along the way, he recognized that while the industry had an endless supply of indoor boutique studios of all types, it lacked even a single reliable mobile fitness provider to the great outdoors. This sparked the idea for what would become the OutFit Training: a technology-enabled mobile fitness network providing outdoor group and personal training services. In 2020, Hetrick sold TRX to private equity and left to pursue his innovative mobile training concept. In 2021 he formed a new company and registered a trademark for the name, OutFit, and the franchise that is now changing the landscape of fitness was born.

"What sets us apart is how OutFit Training lets fitness lovers break free from the traditional confines of crowded indoor gyms," said Hetrick. "OutFit's technology platform coordinates a network of mobile training vans -- each packed with a gym's worth of world-class TRX training equipment – to deliver our clients well-rounded strength and cardio workouts in convenient, inspiring outdoor locations near you -- as well as personal training services delivered to your driveway or culdesac."

OutFit also offers a unique entrepreneurial opportunity to fitness professionals and enthusiasts who want to combine their love of healthy living with a flexible and affordable business ownership model. Offering innovative workout experiences, proprietary technology, flexible schedules, and a diverse range of service offerings on a predictable subscription revenue model, OutFit Training provides a truly unique opportunity for those yearning to build their own businesses. It even offers an affordable chance for boutique fitness studio operators to expand their existing businesses beyond their walls. The brand's franchise opportunity appeals to qualified candidates seeking an affordable buy-in, low-overhead business, with an opportunity to generate cashflow and break even quickly. Franchisees enjoy a full range of support by OutFit's headquarters team as well as a network of industry-leading preferred vendors. Franchisees receive extensive training in business, technology, and fitness operations – as well as one of the industry's lowest startup investments of less than $100,000.

"With an HQ team made of fitness industry veterans, we've seen just about every conceivable training model. And we think the opportunity with OutFit is unparalled in today's economy. After two years running and growing a multi-unit business in our own corporate market, we've experimented extensively and we've learned the hard lessons that we can now share with our franchise partners" says Darren Jacobson, OutFit's Chief Operating Officer. "We're also partnered with Enterprise, Efleets, and other leading service providers to create an outsourced turnkey solution for van procurement and financing, custom upfitting, delivery, ongoing maintenance, and so much more," says Jacobson. "Our business model is optimized to help anyone in the fitness industry take their career to the next level! Our '$100k and 90 Days' standard is certain to get any potential franchisee up and running their own mobile fitness business very quickly."

OutFit Training introduces new local markets to a community-driven fitness experience that combines the exhilaration of the outdoors with high-intensity, total body workouts, and great camaraderie. To learn more about OutFit Training, or for interest in the opportunity to own an OutFit franchise in your community, please visit https://outfitfranchise.com/.

Founded in 2021 and franchising since May of 2023, OutFit Training is the premiere, tech-enabled mobile fitness brand bringing boutique group fitness and personal training to the great outdoors. OutFit is young but growing fast and now operates territories in 2 states with several more under development. The Veteran-owned brand offers free family memberships to municipal 1st Responders in the cities it serves and has quickly established itself as a leader in mobile fitness franchising. OutFit offers workouts suitable for everyone, at all levels of fitness. As a proud supporter of the U.S. military & 1st Responder communities, OutFit also provides veteran and active-duty 1st Responders and military personnel & their spouses the benefit of a 50% discount to its initial franchise fee. For more information, please visit https://outfittraining.com/.

