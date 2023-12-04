LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf, the largest indoor golf simulator entertainment brand, in partnership with Good Boy Vodka, announces a partnership with legendary golfer "Long John" Daly. A strategic move for the rapidly growing brand, Daly will join Max Homa, Paige Spiranac and Harry Higgs as an official ambassador representing X-Golf through a multi-platform approach, including across social media platforms, collateral inclusion and special events.

X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES GOLF ICON JOHN DALY AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

In addition to the ambassadorship with Daly, X-Golf America is also partnering with Good Boy Vodka, makers of the John Daly ready-to-drink cocktails, to be an official proud partner of the brand.

Golfer John Daly turned pro in 1987 and earned his first pro victory soon after at the 1987 Missouri Open. He joined the PGA TOUR in 1991, and won the PGA Championship that same year. Daly garnered quite a bit of media attention from this victory, due to the fact that he was the ninth and final alternate for the event. John, playing in just his third major, secured a three-stroke victory. That earned him PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors in 1991. He is primarily known for his free-wheeling attitude and driving distance off the tee, initiating the nickname "Long John."

"We're incredibly excited to launch this partnership with the iconic John Daly as we continue to build a brand connection with the everyday golfer that exemplifies the relaxed yet precise spirit of the sport," said Ryan D'Arcy, President and CEO of X-Golf America. "As we continue to see record expansion with year-over-year doubled growth of our venues, his recognition in golf and beyond is unmatched and a great fit from a brand alignment perspective. We are looking forward to this fun collaboration with John and the Good Boy Vodka team."

"I love to grip it and rip it, so X-Golf venues are ideal for me to instantly and accurately get my distances," said John Daly. "Couple that with saddling up to the bar for a John Daly cocktail and some great food and you've found a perfect hang."

X-Golf's technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving players the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game, with 98 percent accuracy. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options.

Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 90+ locations and plans to double in size again in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

About X-Golf America

About Good Boy Vodka

Good Boy Vodka is more than a vodka brand, we are a charity-driven lifestyle brand. Our mission is to provide the best tasting canned cocktails and high quality vodka on the market while giving back to charities and organizations that support our nation's military veterans and K9 military dogs. We embrace all walks of life and encourage everyone to celebrate life and give thanks to our nation's heroes. Our vodka is proudly made in the USA. It is distilled six times and carbon filtered, removing any unwanted elements that are left over, leaving a supremely clean product that offers a smooth taste with an invisible finish. Our canned cocktails are made with all natural fruit juices, low calorie, low or no carbohydrates, gluten free, low or no carbonation, and our very own craft vodka. We have partnered with some incredible celebrities to develop new, innovative canned cocktails. We will be available in 28+ states by the end of 2023 and plan to be in all 50 states by the end of 2024. Good Boy Vodka activates like no other brand and has many national chain partnerships, which has allowed us to expand quickly. You can find updates on our products, product locations, local events, charities we donate to, and more on our websites – www.goodboyvodka.com and www.thegoodboyfoundation.com.

