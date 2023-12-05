Amazon Prime Gaming Members Can Now Access Content From Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained, takes another step towards mainstream adoption via collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming

SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, has announced that in-game content for its highly popular flagship trading card game (TCG) Gods Unchained is now available to Amazon Prime Gaming members.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Prime Gaming members who connect their in-game accounts will gain monthly access to exclusive in-game items.

This announcement coincides with the Season 2 launch of Gods Unchained, aptly named "Far Horizons." The new season ushers in a host of fresh God Powers to shake up the meta, visual enhancements, and a major expansion set known as "Tides of Fate." Expanding Horizons will enable players to choose from the three new God Powers heading into the game, which will have a fundamental impact on the Gods Unchained gameplay.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming. Season 2 offers a new chapter in the game's ever-evolving story that will introduce sweeping changes to the meta and players' strategies," said Daniel Paez, VP and Executive Producer of Gods Unchained at Immutable Games. "This new experience will be accompanied by Tides of Fate, our first major card expansion set since Mortal Judgement over a year ago, offering gamers tons of new cards, God Powers, and fresh mechanics for them to play around with."

The Tides of Fate set includes 142 collectible cards and nine in-game-only "chained" cards, which are linked to the effects of other cards. The set also introduces a new manasurge mechanic that allows a card in hand to gain bonus effects if a player spends a certain amount of mana in a single turn, evoking feelings of a mechanical power burst in line with the Atlantean/mecha theme of the expansion set.

Tides of Fate will also feature new variant cards and a fresh metagame where players have to choose a faction — Dragons or Mechs — and actively contribute to their side's success. The result of this factional confrontation will also affect two legendary cards that all players will receive, in addition to a cosmetic card back that will bear the crystal colors of the victors of these in-game events called skirmishes.

Narratively, the two factions will compete for crystals as energy sources in a new Atlantis-like, vast ocean area called The Shimmering Atlant.

Simultaneously, Gods Unchained will also be supercharging user-created content with exclusive rewards, early access, and increased visibility for some of the great work the game's community creators are already doing.

As part of the new Gods Unchained Content Creator Program, players will now be able unleash their creativity and contribute to the whimsical world of Eucos by showcasing their talent and unique ideas. Notably, content creators will be rewarded with $GODS tokens, varying from 300 to 6,000 $GODS per month, with further bonus rewards allocated after exceeding certain viewership milestones.

"Our Content Creator Program is another opportunity for us to highlight and reward our most passionate community members - and we couldn't be more excited to see how fans will bring to life their own vision of the Gods Unchained lore and strategy this season. We are continuing to generate massive momentum for GU as we continue to bring the game to mainstream TGC players worldwide," said Paez.

Going forward, Gods Unchained is gearing up for its full launch on mobile devices. Earlier this year, the game's pre-alpha for Android-based smartphones garnered more than 60,000 app sessions in less than 30 days. Just recently, Immutable Games signed a partnership with mobile vendor iLogos, a smart solutions provider for game companies, and the mobile dev team is already hard at work to launch the game on all Android and iOS mobile devices with a soft launch later this year.

For more information, visit https://godsunchained.com/ or the Gods Unchained Blog.

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Chris Clay, former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena, Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

For more information, please visit: https://godsunchained.com/

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

About Amazon Prime Gaming:

Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video. It offers in-game content for your favorite games, free games to download, and where available, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.

For more information, please visit: https://gaming.amazon.com/home

