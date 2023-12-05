THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION AND BAYER ANNOUNCE FIRST EVER BAYER-PCF HEALTH EQUITY RESEARCH CHALLENGE AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and Bayer today announced three 2023 Bayer-PCF Health Equity Research Challenge Awards totaling $600,000. The awards will support novel health equity research projects with the goal of reducing racial and ethnic disparities in the diagnosis and treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer diagnosed among men, with over 1.4 million cases diagnosed worldwide.1,2 In the United States alone, Black men are about 70 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and over twice as likely to die from it than white men.3 The Bayer-PCF Health Equity Research Challenge Awards will focus specifically on research to develop clinical management strategies to improve equitable access to standards of care (diagnostics, prognostics, or treatments) and improve outcomes for Black patients with advanced prostate cancer.

"The Prostate Cancer Foundation has been funding research to understand and address this disparity for more than 30 years," said Howard R. Soule, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer, PCF. "We are honored to partner with Bayer in this endeavor and congratulate the investigators on their research which we believe has the potential to reduce disparities in prostate cancer."

"Studies show that Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer when it is more advanced, and may experience inferior outcomes when compared to Caucasian men. However, when access to treatment options is similar, 10-year survival is comparable or even higher among this population,3" said Iain Webb, Vice President and Head of U.S. Medical Affairs, Oncology at Bayer. "Working together with these investigators provides us the opportunity to address and potentially improve disparities in the U.S. We congratulate the winners of these awards and look forward to seeing the results of the research."

The teams awarded 2023 Bayer-PCF Health Equity Research Challenge Awards are:

Principal Investigator: Burcu Darst, PhD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Co-Investigators: Heather Cheng, MD, PhD, and Yaw Nyame, MD, MS, of the University of Washington; Manoj Menon, MD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Young Investigator: Hiba Khan, MD, MPH, University of Washington

Collaborator: Veda Giri, MD, Yale University

Project Title: Incorporating Patient Education into Germline Testing in Black Patients with Prostate Cancer

Principal Investigator: Brian Joyce, PhD, Northwestern University

Co-Investigators: Adam Murphy, MD, Mamoudou Maiga, MD, PhD, Lifang Hou, PhD, MD, all of Northwestern University

Young Investigator: Zequn Sun, PhD, Northwestern University

Project Title: Impact of Genetic Ancestry and DNA Methylation on Prostate Cancer in African and African American Patients

Principal Investigator: Nallasivam Palanisamy, PhD, MsC, Henry Ford Health System

Co-Investigators: Pin Li, PhD, Nilesh Gupta, MD, Craig Rogers, MD, all of Henry Ford Health System; Daniel I. Isaac, DO, MSc, Michigan State University

Young Investigator: Wei Zhao, MD, PhD, Henry Ford Health System

Project Title: Molecular Evaluation of Prostate Saturation and Progression Biopsies for Risk Assessment and Early Intervention.

