PrecisePK Pioneers Model-Informed Precision Dosing and Pharmacokinetics Advancements in Argentina with Maza University

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking announcement today, PrecisePK solidifies an unprecedented partnership with Maza University, a monumental step in the realm of Argentina's pharmacology education. Through a strategic collaboration with the reputable Faculty of Pharmacy and Biochemistry, Maza University became the inaugural institution in Argentina to acquire pivotal pharmacokinetics software.

Maza University leverages PrecisePK for Bayesian personalized drug dosing in Argentina , advancing clinical education.

"The acquisition of this software is of great relevance for the academic and scientific community since it makes Maza University the first university in Argentina to acquire a Bayesian Model-Informed Precision Dosing software for the training of its students in pharmacokinetics. The collaboration also strengthens the Clinical Pharmacokinetics Unit of the Pharmacy Service of the Central Hospital, a level 4 hospital of the Health System of the Province of Mendoza in the care of critical patients," emphasizes Maza University, underscoring the strategic importance of this partnership.

This transformative academic venture signifies a substantial leap forward, augmenting the caliber of pharmacokinetics education across the nation. Driven by a pursuit of excellence, the collaboration was initiated by the Pharmacology chair within the academic unit. Notably, faculty members concurrently contribute their expertise to the esteemed Clinical Pharmacokinetics Unit at Central Hospital of Mendoza, amplifying the consequential impact of this collaboration within clinical settings.

This strategic alignment between PrecisePK and Maza University symbolizes an unprecedented fusion of academic prowess and real-world application. Maza University affirms, "This important investment has been motivated by the constant initiative to improve academic activities, the acquisition of knowledge, and its implementation. It will surely be of benefit to dozens and hundreds of future professionals."

"This program (PrecisePK) allows, based on the dosage of drugs in the blood of patients treated with antibiotics, anticonvulsants, or immunosuppressants, to predict the effective dose that they should receive on an individual and personalized basis to improve their state of health, with lower risk of adverse events, implying in precision medicine to both doctors and clinical and hospital pharmacists," elucidates Maza University on the practical application of the PrecisePK system.

Furthermore, Maza University emphasizes, "Students from courses of Pharmacology I and II, Professional Practice of Pharmacy, and Clinical Pharmacy will be able to apply their knowledge and practice in the classroom and during pharmacy service at the Central Hospital with data from real patients, both clinical parameters and plasma concentration. For drugs with a narrow therapeutic range, students will be analyzing them and proposing to doctors the necessary dose adjustment for a better result in terms of health in the Intensive Care Units and Services, Cardiovascular Recovery, Transplant Unit, and Neurology,"

In summary, the partnership between PrecisePK and Maza University signals a transformative shift in pharmacology education and clinical pharmacology practice in Argentina. This collaboration, focusing on precision medicine and evidence-based practice, introduces PrecisePK as an innovative technology for clinical decision support. By harnessing smart healthcare solutions, this alliance empowers clinical pharmacists, optimizing treatments and promoting antibiotic stewardship. Ultimately, this strategic union marks a significant leap towards leveraging technology for improved patient care and broader healthcare advancements.

About Maza University

The Juan Agustín Maza University was born on May 4, 1960, in Mendoza, as a non-profit civil society; becoming the first private university in the province and the ninth to be officially recognized at the national level. Today, Maza University has a presence in multiple projects, inter-institutional networks, and associations; establishing and strengthening agreements with important universities in the world, to provide better and greater opportunities to students and graduates.

About PrecisePK

PrecisePK is a leading global provider of therapeutic drug monitoring software for Bayesian model-informed precision dosing (MIPD). By leveraging real-time bedside assistance in drug dosing, therapeutic analytics, local populations model, AKI predictor , and other resources, the software is designed to streamline the work necessary to achieve individualized treatment and safeguard patient care, at the point of care. In addition to its robust vancomycin AUC calculator , PrecisePK offers a wide array of drug modules that aid in the workflow of infectious diseases and several other therapeutic areas including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Visit PrecisePK's website for a free trial .

