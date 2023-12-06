Steeped in Tradition: USAA Kicks Off 124th Army-Navy Game Celebrations in a Massive Way, Honoring 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

USAA honors history of rivalry game and the city, bringing giant bag of tea to Boston's historic sites

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's best sports rivalry, the Army-Navy Game, is set to debut at the birthplace of the American Revolution, but before the cadets of West Point and midshipmen of the Naval Academy face off on the field – USAA, presenting sponsor of the Army-Navy Game – commemorated the revolutionary showdown in a way that rivals the likes of 1773.

To honor the history of the rivalry game and the city of Boston, USAA unveiled a 374-pound bag of tea, a symbolic combination of the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and 124th Army-Navy Game. Tea was sourced from three veteran-owned small businesses and is being imported to the site of the USS Constitution for public display.

"Steeped in 124 years of tradition, 'America's Game' brews a familiar rivalry among foes, 250 years after the historic tea party at Boston Harbor," said retired Army Maj. Gen. Robert F. Whittle, Jr., SVP, chief of staff at USAA and West Point graduate. "With this year's game being the first played in New England and only days prior to the historic anniversary, USAA is both celebrating the game and honoring the local community all week long. Go Army, Beat Navy!"

After the unveiling ceremony, the bag of tea will travel throughout the city during the Patriot Games parade on Friday, as well as the Fan Fest activation at Gillette Stadium on Friday evening. The boun-tea-ful display will then be donated to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum for their historic celebration on December 16.

In the leadup to the Army-Navy Game, USAA will be hosting additional events to celebrate the tradition and rivalry of the game, as well as honor the military community in New England and throughout the nation.

"Each year, USAA helps to grow the game as a way to honor the cadets and midshipmen on the field and in the stands, as they are the future leaders of our nation's military," said retired Navy Vice Admiral John Bird, SVP of Military Affairs at USAA and Naval Academy graduate. "In addition to our unwavering support for all the military academies, for over 100 years USAA has proudly served the entire military community and it's a privilege to do so. Go Navy, Beat Army!"

The 124th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will be played on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served, and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.



