Global Tennis Star Serena Williams Serves Up Magical Memories at Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams recently embarked on a magical family journey at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, Williams indulged in a variety of enchanting experiences, including enjoying some of Disney's most popular attractions.

Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams serves up a magical day with endless excitement during a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. with her family. (Steven Diaz, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams recently visited Walt Disney World Resort in Fla. with her family.

Williams and her family explored the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT. They interacted with water in unique ways and discovered its playful personality. After that, Williams and Olympia had a special encounter with Moana where they got wayfinding lessons from the expert.

And the fun didn't stop there because Williams "came to play'' at Walt Disney World. Williams and her family went by Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom to greet Princess Tiana before having a quick chat with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse near Cinderella Castle.

"Disney is literally my favorite place to come to on the planet," Williams said of her visit. "There are just so many things to do."

Williams retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open as arguably the greatest player in women's tennis history.

Photos and video are free for editorial use only.

Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams serves up a magical day with endless excitement at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Steven Diaz, photographer) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walt Disney World