Herzing University Earns Prestigious "Best for Vets" Dedication

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a "Best for Vets" institution by Military Times, a trusted, independent source for news and information to service members. This prestigious recognition acknowledges Herzing's unwavering commitment to supporting military service members, veterans, and their families in their pursuit of higher education and career success.

Herzing University, founded in 1965 by Navy Veteran Henry Herzing, has a long-standing tradition of serving those who have served our country , and continues to dedicate itself to the educational and career aspirations of veterans, active duty personnel, guard and reserve members and their families. Herzing's commitment to military students goes beyond the classroom, providing personalized pathways and valuable experience to help veterans transition successfully into civilian life or accelerate their career opportunities within the military.

"At Herzing University, we take immense pride in supporting veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces because that service is a part of our foundation and the work we do each day," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "Whether it's offering easily accessible, affordable, and flexible opportunities for veterans or advocating for them through legislative efforts or in partnership with other national and local organizations, we remain fully dedicated to those who protect us both at home and abroad."

Herzing offers a range of resources and support services specifically designed for military-connected students, including:

Academic Support: Herzing's Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) has established a mentor program tailored for veteran students, providing guidance and assistance as they navigate their educational journey. The CEVSS also offers a wealth of student-facing content and online resources to foster student connections and address their school and career-related questions.

Financial Assistance: Herzing offers Herzing offers institutional scholarships and grants that cover tuition, enrollment fees, and learner resource fees for military-related students. Our knowledgeable admissions and financial aid staff are also equipped to assist with evaluating transfer credits for military training and navigating students through available veteran education benefits. Herzing also provides matching scholarship grants to a select, eligible segment of our military student population, further enhancing their access to quality education.

Student Services: Herzing campuses are proud to offer dedicated spaces for studying and socializing, mentorship programs, social events for veterans and military families, military-related service projects, mental health counseling, informational websites, and a range of mental health services.

The influence of Herzing's veteran support extends beyond the students, but to the faculty and staff as well, including CEVSS Program Director and 26-year Army Reservist, First Sergeant Beth Gilbertson, who has seen the impact of veteran support in education first hand.

"Education is the cornerstone of a veteran's future after the military. It is the foundation upon which they can build a new life of service - not through combat, but through knowledge," said Gilbertson. "Being recognized in this way is a true honor and it helps to show our veteran community that Herzing University is an institution that understands them and stands by them as they have stood by us. I'm continually inspired by their courage and commitment to advance their careers."

The Military Times 2023 Best for Vets: Colleges rankings have become a go-to resource for schools to spread the word about their veteran programs and help veterans make important decisions about their educational planning and how to use the education benefits they earned through military service.

For more information about military admissions, benefits, and special initiatives at Herzing University, visit www.herzing.edu/admissions/military-admissions .

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Located in the heart of Milwaukee and founded in 1965, more than 45,000 alumni have graduated from Herzing's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. The new Herzing University School of Nursing also includes a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program. Students can also major in a variety of other fields including healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. For 11 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University as a leading institution for some of the top online programs in the nation. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

