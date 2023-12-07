The LIBRE Initiative and Americans for Prosperity Partner to Launch: "Potencial Americano" a Spanish version of AFP's Award-Winning Podcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The LIBRE Initiative, the country's largest grassroots organization committed to empowering Latinos through freedom-minded solutions, is partnering with Americans for Prosperity (AFP) to bring its American Potential podcast to Spanish-speaking audiences in the Latino community.

Potencial Americano is a project of AFP, an advocacy and accountability organization that champions policies to expand freedom and opportunity. Potencial Americano uses AI voice translation to dub the podcast into Spanish bringing the stories of ordinary people achieving extraordinary feats to life. Potencial Americano showcases that the American Dream is attainable with freedom and opportunity.

Since its launch in February 2023, American Potential has garnered 6.5 million episode views or downloads. And a recent episode featuring LIBRE's public affairs director, Cesar Grajales, sharing his journey to achieving his American potential as an immigrant from Colombia won a w3 Award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

Jose Mallea, CEO of The LIBRE Initiative, issued the following statement in response to this partnership:

"The Latino community has a deep connection to the American Dream. We know that with hard work and focus, the United States is an endless well of opportunity and success for us all.

We could not be more excited to partner with our sister organization, Americans for Prosperity, to make their award-winning podcast in Spanish accessible to the nation's growing Spanish-speaking Latino community.

We are confident that the episodes of Potencial Americano featuring everyday people, community leaders, and policy champions doing extraordinary things to advance freedom in the U.S. will resonate with Spanish-speaking Latinos."

Click here to learn more about American Potential.

About American Potential

American Potential is a national award-winning podcast that shares how individuals are taking action in their community to break barriers. Jeff Crank hosts the American Potential podcast. Jeff serves as a regional vice president at Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy and accountability organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity. American Potential is now a national award-winning podcast having won the Gold Award at the 18th annual 3w Awards in the News and Politics Podcast category.

