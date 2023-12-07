LSINC to sell in the Middle East through new partnership with PRO TECHnology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSINC® Corporation, based in Huntsville, AL, is proud to announce a new partnership with PRO TECHnology – one of the first companies to introduce UV printing in its region – to sell its line of direct-to-object digital printers in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. PRO TECHnology, based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, will be LSINC's exclusive dealer in the region, selling and servicing the LSINC line of printers that print directly on cylindrical and tapered objects.

LSINC's award-winning line of printers include: the PeriQ360, the fastest production unit in its class with the ability to print four items at a time on clear or opaque media; the PeriOne, which is groundbreaking in functionality and speed among other single spindle units on the market today; and the Perivallo360m, that prints along the curve of contoured media.

"I'm thrilled to solidify this partnership," exclaimed LSINC Founder and CEO Alicia Ryan. "We set a goal of taking our printers worldwide, and PRO TECHnology is absolutely the partner we want in the MENA region! I couldn't be more impressed with the focus they have on innovative solutions in the digital print realm."

From vibrant signage to intricate design applications, PRO TECHnology's commitment to pushing technological boundaries continues to elevate businesses in the region. LSINC's printers continue that mission.

Jamal Maraqa, Founder and Managing Director of PRO TECHnology, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and the innovative solutions LSINC brings to the table. "Being the exclusive distributor of LSINC in the MENA region is a game-changer for us. LSINC's 360-degree direct-to-object print using eco-friendly digital inks is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity. We look forward to introducing these exciting capabilities to our clients and enhancing their experience with digital printing solutions."

LSINC and PRO TECHnology will be together presenting the latest in printing technology at FESPA Middle East at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on January 29-31, 2024.

About LSINC Corporation: At LSINC® Corporation, IDEAS TO REALITY is not just our tag line, it's what we do for corporations around the globe. LSINC provides innovative approaches to everyday manufacturing challenges. This spirit of innovation has led to the development of the Perivallo360m®, PeriQ360™, and PeriOne™ direct-to-object printers. LSINC also provides consulting and engineering services to seamlessly integrate our technology into your current manufacturing operation or bring your manufacturing ideas to reality through our consulting and custom engineering engagements. Learn more at www.LSINC.com

About PRO TECHnology: Established in Dubai in February 1998, PRO TECHnology celebrates 25 years as a prominent IT & digital Printing leader in the Middle East. Our journey reflects a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and solutions, spanning system integration, cyber security, distribution, retail, and advanced printing applications. Proudly serving the MENA markets, PRO TECHnology is synonymous with premium products and innovative solutions. As we mark this milestone, our dedication to diversity, accountability, and market adaptability underscores our position as a trusted source for unparalleled technology advancements in the region. Learn more at www.protech.ae

