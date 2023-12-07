U.S. Customs and Border Protection has awarded Pangiam with a Prime Contract for Anomaly Detection Algorithms

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangiam (www.pangiam.com), a leading trade and travel technology company, was awarded a prime contract to develop and implement Anomaly Detection Algorithms (ADA) by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In partnership with West Virginia University, Pangiam will leverage its artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine learning expertise to deliver an important tool to support CBP's critical border and national security missions.

In May, Pangiam launched Pangiam Bridge, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence driven solution for customs authorities worldwide. Pangiam Bridge will allow customs officials to automate portions of the customs inspection process for baggage, conveyances, and containers. Pangiam has partnered with West Virginia University to conduct research and develop new, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision technologies for commercial and government applications.

"CBP has taken a thoughtful and dynamic approach toward leveraging AI to fulfil its border and national security missions and continues to serve as a thought leader for customs authorities worldwide seeking to operationalize emerging technologies like AI. Pangiam looks forward to supporting CBP as it provides these solutions to the frontline operator," said Andrew Meehan, Pangiam Bridge Lead.

"The ADA project demonstrates that when government, industry and academia collaborate, we can rapidly introduce innovative technologies that positively impact real-world missions. Pangiam and West Virginia University look forward to delivering AI solutions that drive efficiency and security at the border, and we commend CBP for their vision in leveraging Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot to accelerate this program," said Brian Lodwig, Chief Growth Officer at Pangiam.

We are security experts, technologists, innovators and problem solvers.

Founded by a team of customs and security professionals with decades of collective senior level executive experience, Pangiam has a deep understanding of the security, facilitation, and operational challenges facing businesses and governments today—and how they affect the customer experience, revenues, and brand loyalty. Since our founding, Pangiam has acquired industry leading technology companies in the identity verification and access control space, including veriScan, Linkware, and Trueface. Today, we operate under the Pangiam name, as a single enterprise offering comprehensive solutions, expertise and capabilities.

