Affordable and Abundant Solar and Hydrogen are Key in the Fight Against Climate Change

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we gather for COP28, the urgency of confronting climate change has never been more apparent. Li Zhenguo, Founder & President of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., delivered a compelling address via the live stream of the United Nations COP28 Conference on December 8. In this speech, he emphasized the crucial role of "affordable and abundant solar and hydrogen in the fight against climate change".

We find ourselves at a critical juncture, demanding a collective effort from individuals, governments, and businesses alike to tackle the challenge of climate change and forge a balanced coexistence between humanity and nature.

(PRNewswire)

Amid this crisis, the concept of "carbon neutrality" has gained global consensus. With disasters escalating and temperatures soaring, the need for a sustainable energy revolution has become more pronounced than ever. Over 150 countries and regions have now pledged to achieve carbon neutrality, necessitating a pivotal shift towards clean and low-carbon energy sources.

However, as we navigate this energy transition, a "trilemma" looms large -- balancing energy security, energy equity, and environmental sustainability. The World Energy Council emphasizes the trilemma, highlighting the intricate challenge each country faces in harmonizing each of the three elements.

As the Founder and President of LONGi, a global leader in solar technology, I recognize the pivotal role that solar energy must play in addressing the climate crisis. Solar energy, harnessed through photovoltaic products, is one of the cleanest forms of energy available today. Silicon, the main carrier of solar energy, also boasts remarkable efficiency. The entire PV system, with a lifespan exceeding 30 years, yields over 100 times the energy consumed in its production.

Recognizing the need for deep decarbonization in industrial systems, we anticipate the rise of hydrogen as another key energy source. As outlined in the UN's "Guiding Principles for Climate-Aligned Hydrogen Deployment", using renewable energy for "green hydrogen" production aligns strictly with the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature control goal. Although the global proportion of green hydrogen remains below 1 percent, we believe that it will become an inevitable choice for deep decarbonization in the industrial sector.

While projections show that within the next 10-15 years, we can potentially reach 70% of global energy coming from renewable sources, numerous sectors will not so easily transition to clean energy. Steel, concrete, air and sea freight and more will be very difficult to quickly transition. We are confident that hydrogen can play an important role here.

Hydrogen that's produced by using renewable energy is what we call "green hydrogen", resulting in the one of the cleanest and most efficient energy sources available. LONGi green hydrogen production capacity in 2023 is already at 2.5GW. By 2025 we are confident we can reach between 5-10GW of production capacity, helping to truly transition industries such as transport into a clean energy future. In fact, at COP28 LONGi signed a new cooperation framework agreement with Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2) to expand production of green hydrogen.

Our mission, "to make the best of solar energy to build a green world" goes beyond mere production. We emphasize technological innovation, advocate for sustainable development, and actively contribute to the global energy low-carbon transformation. By combining "green power" with "green hydrogen," we aim to enable more people to enjoy green energy, ultimately contributing to a zero-carbon world.

Looking forward, PV will also play a pivotal role in realizing global carbon neutrality goals. By 2050, electricity is projected to become the main energy carrier, constituting 51 percent of the world's energy structure. In this landscape, PV power is envisioned to account for nearly half of the power system dominated by renewable energy.

To fuel this sustainable future, LONGi prioritizes open innovation cooperation and continuous investment in scientific and technological research and development. With a 4,000-strong R&D team and strategic partnerships with leading research institutes, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of solar technology. Our focus is not only on meeting the demands of the present but also on anticipating and addressing the challenges of tomorrow.

As we navigate the dynamic road ahead for a global energy transformation, our pragmatic approach is infused with hope. The opportunities for everyone to contribute to the fight against climate change through renewable energy solutions are boundless, and increasingly affordable. By harnessing the power of solar energy, we can not only address the urgent challenges posed by climate change but also pave the way for a more sustainable and equitable future.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.