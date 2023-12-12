beqom Announces Its Acquisition of PayAnalytics, Solidifying Its Position as the First Advanced Platform for Pay Equity and Total Compensation

In response to growing market imperatives for pay equity and transparency, the strategic move integrates advanced pay equity analytics with core compensation processes, enabling companies to create a culture of fair pay while complying with global wage fairness regulations.

NYON, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- beqom , a provider of compensation and performance management solutions, announced today it will acquire PayAnalytics , a cutting edge pay and workplace equity software provider. The global movement toward workplace equality has made it imperative for organizations to address wage gap challenges head on, for both competitive and regulatory reasons. beqom's acquisition of PayAnalytics means that companies can now embed pay equity into their compensation processes and daily decision-making, to create a culture of fair pay, build on a data-driven compensation strategy, and meet global pay equity regulatory requirements. The acquisition positions beqom uniquely in the market as provider of the most complete advanced total compensation and pay equity solution.

The PayAnalytics solution, designed by a team of data scientists and HR leaders, empowers companies to analyze pay for gender and other forms of demographic fairness, and take appropriate action. Through multivariate regression analysis, it identifies factors influencing pay and proposes remedies for unexplained pay gaps. By delivering these advanced analytic capabilities in the context of a plug-and-play pay equity methodology, PayAnalytics will add the capability to embed instant and always-on pay equity into the real-time compensation processes managed by beqom, supporting data-driven pay decisions for new hires, merit increases, and promotions. beqom's compensation modeling optimizes the budget impact for pay equity remediation scenarios. Together, the solutions will provide companies with unprecedented abilities to attract and retain talent, drive performance, and optimize costs, while ensuring compliance and reducing risk.

"Pay equity is no longer a niche area, it's a business essential, and the focus must go well beyond compliance and risk. Our in-depth research shows that companies that excel in pay equity have higher profitability, greater customer satisfaction, innovate better, and win the war for talent," says Kathi Enderes, Senior Vice President Research and Global Industry Analyst at The Josh Bersin Company. "Done right, pay equity is not a once-a-year-project but a way to run the company for equity. The right technology is vital because it's a complex undertaking. Combining the advanced pay equity capabilities of PayAnalytics with beqom's total compensation platform means that companies can embed a consistent and continuous focus on fair pay in their entire talent lifecycle, helping make their rewards function systemic and accomplishing higher rewards maturity."

Customers can expect business as usual while having the possibility of benefiting from the expanded range of solution capabilities. Both companies are committed to maintaining the high level of service expected by their customers, while offering them broader and deeper functionality and expertise in compensation and pay equity management., Each will continue to drive product innovation in their respective domains, while tightening the integration between the two suites of products.

"What distinguished the PayAnalytics solution and team for us was their specialized expertise and sophisticated data approach enabled by a great product. Additionally, the company's headquarters in Iceland places them strategically with a global perspective, straddling both the EU and the US. This unique positioning gives PayAnalytics an inherently global DNA and mindset, a distinction that beqom, headquartered in Switzerland, can appreciate firsthand," says Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO and co-founder. "Consequently, PayAnalytics exhibits a deep understanding and proven experience in navigating the complexities of global enterprises dealing with diverse local regulations. These factors serve as key differentiators that set the solution apart from others in the market. We look forward to working with the whole team on keeping PayAnalytics at the forefront of pay equity software solutions, and to bring that expertise to beqom's customers."

"We founded PayAnalytics to eliminate the gender pay gap by applying data analytics and arming HR managers with quantitative decision-making tools," says Sigurjon Palsson, PayAnalytics CEO and co-founder. "We are excited now to join forces with beqom and take pay equity to the next level. By linking those analytics to compensation processes, customers now will be able to close the loop and create a culture of continuous fair pay."

beqom was founded in 2009 with the mission to help the world's largest enterprises keep their people motivated and productive through comprehensive, equitable, and transparent performance and rewards. PayAnalytics was founded in 2016 to eliminate the gender pay gap by applying quantitative decision-making tools.

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Beqom

About beqom

beqom is a unified total compensation platform — managing compensation, employee performance, sales performance, pay equity, and recognition all in one place. beqom makes it easy for HR teams to handle every aspect of total compensation management at scale by empowering HR leaders to personalize compensation strategies with their organizations' needs. With beqom, employees understand their value, perform at their peak, and are rewarded fairly for their contributions.

About PayAnalytics

PayAnalytics is a cloud-based software solution that enables HR managers and consultants to conduct their own salary review, measure gender and other demographic discrepancies in pay, and offers recommendations on how to close pay gaps. Their reporting and visualization tools allow HR managers to understand the impact of hiring, promotion, and salary adjustment decisions on pay gaps, and to understand trends in their pay structure.

