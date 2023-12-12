Lumos Announces The Lumos List: 50 CIOs of Impact and Influence, 2023 Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos, the AppStore for companies, proudly unveiled the winners of The Lumos List: 50 CIOs of Impact and Influence, 2023. This initiative, in its inaugural year, sought to recognize the outstanding contributions of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who have not only shaped the landscape of business and technology but have also demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change through innovation.

Lumos Logo (PRNewswire)

What sets these CIOs apart is not just their technological acumen but also their commitment to developing and nurturing talent. Prioritizing people over technology, they view talent as partners, strategically cultivating skills through transparent communication and collaboration. Their commitment to discovering talent in unconventional places, fostering inclusivity, and maintaining an impactful mindset has set them apart as leaders in their field.

"These exceptional CIOs stand out for their relentless focus on transforming the world through strategic decision-making, creating new revenue streams, and fostering internal and external customer engagement.", says Andrej Safundzic, CEO and co-founder of Lumos. "Their impact extends beyond organizational borders, influencing entire industries through a unique lens that leverages technology and data. We're so excited to celebrate their achievements."

The Lumos List winners represent a diverse range of industries and backgrounds, showcasing the industry-agnostic nature of their careers. Driven solely by a passion for positive change through innovation, they have transcended boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the tech landscape.

Visit https://www.lumos.com/blog/topcios to read more about the winners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumos