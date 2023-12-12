Qmulos Announces General Availability of Q-Compliance V4.4.0 and Q-Audit V3.70

Leading compliance automation provider adds new product features to help deliver real-time, data-driven compliance automation and auditing solutions to meet the needs of the enterprise

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced the general availability of Q-Compliance V4.4.0 and Q-Audit V3.7.0, two of the Company's flagship technology platforms. The latest releases of both products add seamless workflow and ticketing capabilities to enable customizable processes for organization-specific security and compliance investigations, escalations, and approvals. With these new innovative capabilities, Qmulos is delivering on its commitment to providing real-time, data-driven compliance automation and auditing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of organizations across the public and private sectors.

Q-Compliance V4.4.0 introduces customizable system authorization workflows, i.e., Step 5 of the Risk Management Framework (RMF), designed to provide organizations with streamlined authorization requests and approvals for their continuous authority to operate (CATO) process. Qmulos has added the ability to configure intuitive workflows, automate approval processes, and maintain comprehensive audit trails that streamline the authorization process and increase operational efficiency. A customizable system authorization process empowers organizations to strike a finely tuned balance between robust security and operational agility, ensuring a resilient defense against evolving cyber threats.

Q-Audit V3.7.0 advances alerting capabilities with seamless ticketing workflows to empower organizations with real-time insights and actionable steps to fortify their defenses against insider threats and other malicious activities. By seamlessly combining alert escalation with Qmulos' robust Q-Ticket app – Qmulos' application that provides the ability to create and assign tickets for tasks – organizations gain a more dynamic and efficient mechanism for responding to potential security incidents. This integrated approach ensures alerts are promptly detected and automatically elevated to the appropriate personnel or teams based on predefined criteria. The result is a streamlined incident response process that minimizes response times and ensures critical issues receive immediate attention.

"Enterprises can't afford to take a reactive approach to cyber risk management and compliance; the financial impact, operational risks, and potential reputational risks are just too high," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO, Qmulos. Enterprises and public agencies need the tools to fortify their defenses and allow them to be a step ahead of bad actors and other security threats. With our latest updates to Q-Compliance and Q-Audit, we are working to empower teams to minimize response times and more seamlessly act on real-time data and threats."

For more details on the latest features in Q-Audit and Q-Compliance, please read our blog post on the latest releases. For more information on Qmulos, visit https://www.qmulos.com/ .

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while providing a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

