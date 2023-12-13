Beauty Industry Icon Jerrod Blandino Partners with Madonna for Exclusive Makeup Collection for The Critically Acclaimed Celebration Tour

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by 40 years of iconic beauty, this exclusive, limited-edition collection was developed as a collaboration between friends Madonna and Jerrod Blandino, the beauty industry legend and co-founder of Too Faced & Polite Society. The second collaboration between Madonna and Blandino will be available for a limited time exclusively at The Celebration Tour and shop.madonna.com and was influenced by Madonna's most iconic looks on tours throughout the past four decades.

To further promote collectability, Madonna and Jerrod carefully crafted the products' secondary packaging to spotlight each tour name, and their specific dates, to offer a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Madonna fans. Housed in metallic crucifix-inspired boxes, the limited-edition lipsticks and lip plumper can be adorned as necklaces, paying homage to previous Madonna eras.

"Creating a line of world-class beauty products with my friend Madonna for her Critically Acclaimed Celebration Tour was one of the most special & creative experiences of my career. Jumping between friend & fan, I set out to capture M's iconic beauty and energy of the last four decades."

-Jerrod Blandino, Co-founder of Toy Box

Featuring a modernized matte red lipstick, moisturizing lip plumper, hybrid gel-powder highlighter and magnified compact mirror, the collection pays homage to Madonna's Blond Ambition tour, Virgin tour and Who's That Girl tour. Each product was produced in small batches with high-performance formulations in Italy for Madonna's personal use and for fans to emulate her showstopping looks. The Collection Includes:

U.S. based Madonna fans and makeup enthusiasts will be able to purchase the limited-edition collection when The Critically Acclaimed Celebration Tour kicks off its North American leg this winter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY followed by shows throughout the country while supplies last.

About Jerrod Blandino

Beauty industry icon Jerrod Blandino changed the beauty industry forever by founding Too Faced Cosmetics; one of the most successful cosmetics brands in history, famous for creating what would become the world's first glitter eyeshadow and efficacious lip plumper. Jerrod Blandino, and co-founder Jeremy Johnson, sold Too Faced to the Estée Lauder Companies for a record breaking $1.45 billion in 2016 solidifying themselves forever as two of the most successful cosmetics founders.

About Toy Box

Toy Box is a world class disruptive brand lab led by a team of artists, product developers, marketing pioneers & business experts with a proven track record of bringing consumers ground-breaking, innovative, and emotionally charged products and experiences that inspire, elevate, and deliver on their promises. In our co-founder, Jerrod's words, "That's how you change the world!" and changing the world is what Toy Box Brands is all about. Authenticity and transparency are as important as oxygen and at the core of our company values.

No dirty little secrets or ingredients here. We answer to you, ourselves, and a higher standard!

We vow to do better for ourselves, for you, for animals, and our planet without ever sacrificing performance.

We're not stopping here though, we are committed to continuously learning and seeking out more information, manufacturing partners and resources that will allow us to continually improve our products, your experience and the world while reducing our impact on the planet.

www.toyboxbrands.com

