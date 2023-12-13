Now Open, the Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Providing World-Class Care in a World-Class Facility

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and MedStar Health proudly announce the opening of the new Verstandig Pavilion, a transformative project for the region. This facility enables MedStar Georgetown to continue providing world-class care now in a world-class facility unlike anywhere else in the metropolitan area.

Now open: The Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. (PRNewswire)

The first patients were welcomed to the new and expanded emergency department on December 10, followed by surgical patients to the brand new state-of-the-art operating rooms.

"The Verstandig Pavilion is a transformational facility," said Mike Sachtleben, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Washington Region, MedStar Health and has been involved in the pavilion project from the very beginning. "All of the new space, with its healing design and novel technologies inside this pavilion truly advances healthcare in the Washington region. For generations to come, patients from this region and beyond will be touched by this world-class facility and the world-class team that will care for them."

"The feedback from patients has been very positive," said Lisa Boyle, MD, president, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. "It is undeniably a beautiful building with capabilities that will serve our community and our region for decades to come. We remain committed to providing physical and spiritual comfort in the Jesuit tradition of cura personalis – care of the whole person."

Representing the new standard in patient care and the practice of medicine, the Verstandig Pavilion includes:

New Emergency Department that has almost doubled in size from 14,000 to 27,000 square feet. The new ED offers thirty-two large, private, patient rooms.

156 new private patient rooms that have comforting natural light, supporting the most advanced care and are large enough for care teams, patients, and loved ones all to have their own space.

The 31 new operating rooms give surgeons 4K visualization for robotic and minimally invasive surgery; give surgeonsvisualization for robotic and minimally invasive surgery; spectral imaging technology allows our surgeons to identify critical anatomy, blood flow, and detect cancer margins not visible to the naked eye; a large interactive touchscreen dashboard equips our surgical teams to connect with other clinical experts virtually anywhere in the world in real-time without having to leave the patient's side.

Intraoperative MRI System ( IMRIS ) , providing real-time imaging to allow neurosurgeons to precisely remove brain tumors, accurately place electrodes during deep brain stimulation surgeries, minimize risk, and reduce the need for post-op imaging and additional surgeries. MedStar Georgetown is the only hospital in the region to offer the most advanced, movable, providing real-time imaging to allow neurosurgeons to precisely remove brain tumors, accurately place electrodes during deep brain stimulation surgeries, minimize risk, and reduce the need for post-op imaging and additional surgeries.

Rooftop helipad with direct access to a new emergency department, operating rooms, and intensive care units, saving crucial minutes for patients suffering life-threatening conditions.

Six acres of expansive green space outside the pavilion that features walking paths and seating spaces creating a relaxing and reflective environment.

This achievement would not have been possible without the generous donation of $50 million dollars from Grant Verstandig, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, Red Cell Partners; co-founder and chairman, Verstandig Family Foundation.

To learn more about what the Verstandig Pavilion provides, please visit https://www.medstarhealth.org/building-medical-excellence

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedStar Georgetown University Hospital