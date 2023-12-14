American Association of Orthodontists Issues Guidance to SmileDirectClub Patients Following Abrupt Closure

Offers Warning about Mail-Order Orthodontics

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) is offering guidance to patients impacted by the recent closure of SmileDirectClub and patients being approached by other "mail-order" teeth straightening companies. Given SmileDirectClub's abrupt shut down, patients have been left with questions and concerns about their ongoing orthodontic treatment.

"The best thing SmileDirectClub patients can do at this point is to book an in-person exam with a licensed orthodontist in their area," said Myron Guymon, DDS, MS, President of the AAO. "Most SmileDirectClub patients have not had an x-ray or in-person exam, which are critical to ensuring an accurate diagnosis and safe and effective treatment plan."

Patients of SmileDirectClub and others concerned about mail-order orthodontics should take the following steps:

Make an appointment with a local licensed orthodontist. For a searchable list of experienced orthodontists in every state, US territory and Canadian province visit https://aaoinfo.org/locator At the appointment, share all concerns and past treatments. Feel confident knowing that an orthodontist has specialized education and experience and has helped patients in similar situations. If finances are a concern, when booking the appointment, ask about complimentary consultations offered by many AAO orthodontists. Beware of other mail-order orthodontic companies feeding on SmileDirectClub's failure. AAO emphasizes the importance of an in-person examination and x-rays before starting any orthodontics with a provider to avoid irreparable harm. For patients with complaints, including those who may be unable to contact the dentist that was supervising their SmileDirectClub treatment, AAO recommends reaching out to state dental boards that have individual complaint processes for dental treatments. For a list of state dental boards, visit: https://www2.aaoinfo.org/advocacy/laws-regulations/info-for-dental-boards/

At the AAO, the health and safety of patients are a top priority. AAO members, who are all highly trained orthodontic specialists, are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care to protect a patient's health and safety throughout their orthodontic treatment.

"We are committed to helping SmileDirectClub patients navigate through this challenging situation," said Dr. Guymon. "Our members are available to provide the care and support patients need to achieve a healthy and confident smile."

About the American Association of Orthodontists

The American Association of Orthodontists represents 19,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. Founded in 1900, AAO is the world's oldest and largest dental specialty organization. AAO is dedicated to ethically advancing the art and science of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics worldwide; improving the overall oral healthcare of the public; advocating for the health and safety of the public; educating the public about the benefits of orthodontic treatment provided by an orthodontic specialist. For more information, visit aaoinfo.org.

