Delta Consulting Group Welcomes Jimmy Pappas as Managing Director

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Consulting Group (Delta), a leading firm focused on project advisory, investigations, risk mitigation and dispute resolution services, is pleased to welcome Jimmy Pappas as Managing Director. With more than two decades of experience, Jimmy brings a wealth of experience as a financial and compliance expert in the context of internal investigations, civil and criminal litigation, business disputes and corporate governance.

Prior to joining Delta, Jimmy led the forensic accounting practice of a national accounting firm and spent more than 13 years with Big Four accounting firms. In addition to conducting internal investigations, he consults as an accounting, audit and economic damages expert on disputes adjudicated in federal courts, state courts and international venues. He has testified as an accounting expert on behalf of regulatory agencies and has advised plaintiffs and defendants in litigation involving such matters as: post–acquisition disputes, shareholder disputes, failed investment disputes, intellectual property disputes, valuation and insolvency disputes, breach of contract, financial statement fraud, accounting malpractice and business interruption.

Jeff Fuchs, Delta's Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the Delta team, stating: "We welcome Jimmy to Delta as a new Managing Director. His knowledge of forensic accounting and expertise in responding to regulatory inquiries makes him a welcomed asset for Delta."

Jimmy holds the professional designations of Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF), and Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV). The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants has in the past appointed him to various senior governance committees on which he still serves.

Since 2000, Delta Consulting Group has provided project advisory, investigations, risk mitigation and dispute resolution services to our clients around the world. Delta has worked with prominent global law firms and top companies in over 90 countries. Our multi-disciplined professionals in engineering, accounting, finance, economics, fraud, construction, project management and litigation support, deliver independent strategic advice to resolve our client's most complex situations.

A defining feature of Delta Consulting Group is that it is a 100% employee-owned company. As employee owners Delta's employees are inspired to provide the best quality product for our clients. Delta's professionals are motivated by passion, collaboration, inclusion, value, trust and fairness.

Delta Consulting Group's employees are committed to transparency and dedicated to "Making the Difference" every day for their clients and colleagues. To learn more about Delta please visit delta-cgi.com.

