Juice Media Makes Key C-Suite Appointments and a Strategic Acquisition to Further Drive Customer Impact

Former Roku executive Sachin Gupta joins as Chief Technology Officer, former LinkedIn executive Jeff Mayo joins as Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Media , a leading data-driven omnichannel advertising and technology media group, today announced new appointments to its leadership team, as well as the recent acquisition of the capabilities of Lumen Research's demand side platform, formerly Avocet. Sachin Gupta has joined Juice Media as Chief Technology Officer and Jeff Mayo as Chief Product Officer, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise that will further propel the company's growth.

"2023 has been a monumental year for us. The addition of Sachin and Jeff, alongside the addition of supply path optimization (SPO) technology is part of our broader vision to deliver cutting-edge adtech products that drive real impact for our customers and platform partners, who are navigating an increasingly complex media measurement and customer journey ecosystem," said Mark Zamuner, President at Juice Media. "With Sachin and Jeff leading our technology and product roadmap, we are well positioned to kick off the year strong and deliver an omnichannel platform that drives business outcomes at scale."

Gupta will oversee the technology, data science, data analytics and IT teams. He will be responsible for integrating Lumen's technology into Juice Media's tech stack and constructing an industry-leading data and identity platform tailored for the cookieless era of advertising. Gupta brings a distinguished track record as the founder of Hyperplane Inc., whose clients included Uber and IPG. Before Hyperplane, Sachin spent several years at Roku, where he built the company's key advertising technology stack and led multiple acquisitions.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Juice Media as we look to revolutionize omnichannel advertising for our customers," said Gupta. "The industry continues to dive deeper into more interactive and technological advancements to support the increasing challenge of delivering effective advertising, and I look forward to leading our vision around a technology ecosystem that seamlessly supports our ambitious goals to solve some of the complex problems of privacy, targeting, and measurement."

Mayo will oversee product, product marketing, and UI/UX design. He will be responsible for spearheading the development of a new attribution and measurement product suite, as well as AI-driven media planning and optimization tools. Mayo brings 20 years of experience in the linear and digital advertising space, formerly at Google, Magnite, Accenture, AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery and LinkedIn, where he helped build many core ad platforms.

"Being able to assist with Juice Media's continued growth and development of new and robust products and tools for our customers, partners and internal team is incredibly exciting," said Mayo. "This is a pivotal time for adtech with a number of macro trends making it harder for brands to understand the impact of their ad budgets. These are the problems I love to help solve, and even more so when great and talented people surround me. I couldn't be more excited for what's to come in 2024."

