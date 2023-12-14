MJV Innovation to Exhibit at NRF 2024 and Host SoHo Retail Tour

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global consultancy to major retail and CPG brands on business innovation, generative AI and analytics MJV Technology & Innovation will exhibit at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual conference, Retail's Big Show.

Taking place in New York City January 14-16, 2024, the conference is the largest of its kind for major retail brands and executives. MJV will also host a walking tour for industry leaders of some of the city's most successful retail spaces in SoHo.

"We are excited to return to NRF in 2024", says MJV Technology & Innovation CEO Mauricio Vianna. "It is also an honor to host some of the industry's best leaders for our walking tours that will highlight SoHo's top retail locations."

During the conference, MJV will host attendees at its booth #644 on level 1. Learn more about MJV's presence at NRF at: https://events.mjvinnovation.com/nrf/

MJV Technology & Innovation works for some of the world's largest retail and CPG companies, including Coca-Cola, Leroy Merlin, Unilever and Danone to solve challenges related to customer experience, business transformation and developing cutting-edge innovation to adapt to disruption. Its human-centered approach and digital development capabilities are harnessed to engineer customer journeys and user experiences within retail stores worldwide and online.

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at: https://mjvinnovation.com/

View original content:

SOURCE MJV Technology & Innovation