Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend; And Updates Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights, Comparisons Versus Same Fiscal Quarter Last Year

Total sales increased 9.7% to $2.7 billion , driven by a blended same-restaurant sales* increase of 2.8% and sales from the addition of 78 company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House (Ruth's Chris) restaurants and 45 other net new restaurants

Same-restaurant sales









Consolidated Darden* 2.8 %







Olive Garden 4.1 %







LongHorn Steakhouse 4.9 %







Fine Dining* (1.7) %







Other Business (1.1) %

Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.76

Excluding $0.08 of Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs, adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.84 , an increase of 21.1%**

The Company repurchased $181 million of its outstanding common stock

* Will not include Ruth's Chris Steak House until they have been owned and operated by Darden for a 16-month period (Q2 Fiscal 2025) ** See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details

"We continued to profitably grow market share again this quarter as we outperformed industry same-restaurant sales and traffic," said Darden President & CEO Rick Cardenas. "We remain focused on managing our business for the long term and driving strong operating fundamentals in our restaurants. The holidays are the busiest time of year for our restaurant teams, and I would like to thank them for everything they do to delight our guests and help create special holiday memories."

Segment Performance

Segment profit represents sales, less costs for food and beverage, restaurant labor, restaurant expenses and marketing expenses. Segment profit excludes non-cash real estate related expenses. From the date of acquisition forward, sales and profits from Ruth's Chris company-owned restaurants are included within the Fine Dining segment. Royalties from Ruth's Chris franchise and managed locations reside in the Other Business segment.





Q2 Sales

Q2 Segment Profit ($ in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated Darden

$2,727.3

$2,486.5







Olive Garden

$1,251.4

$1,176.7

$262.5

$218.9 LongHorn Steakhouse

$643.0

$600.5

$111.8

$85.6 Fine Dining

$318.0

$202.0

$56.6

$38.9 Other Business

$514.9

$507.3

$66.5

$59.0





















YTD Sales

YTD Segment Profit ($ in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated Darden

$5,457.9

$4,932.6







Olive Garden

$2,479.3

$2,307.4

$524.8

$435.0 LongHorn Steakhouse

$1,312.8

$1,205.1

$229.2

$177.6 Fine Dining

$591.5

$385.4

$96.3

$68.9 Other Business

$1,074.3

$1,034.7

$150.8

$131.3

Dividend Declared

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.31 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock for a total of approximately $181 million. As of the end of the fiscal second quarter, the Company had approximately $328 million remaining under the current $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company updated its full year financial outlook for fiscal 2024 which includes Ruth's Chris operating results, but excludes approximately $55 million, pre-tax, of expected transaction and integration related costs associated with the acquisition. We will provide additional details during our investor conference call scheduled for this morning at 8:30 am ET.

Total sales of approximately $11.5 billion

Same-restaurant sales growth of 2.5% to 3.0%

New restaurant openings of 50 to 55

Total capital spending of approximately $600 million

Total inflation of 3.0% to 3.5%

An effective tax rate of approximately 12% to 12.5%

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $8.75 to $8.90 , excluding approximately $0.37 , after-tax, of Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs*

Approximately 121.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

* See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation today, Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:30 am ET to review its recent financial performance. The call will be webcast live at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qByV89OK . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen to the webcast. Prior to the call, a slide presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at: www.darden.com . For those who cannot access the Internet, please dial 1-877-407-9219. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit www.darden.com .

Information About Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Information

The information in this press release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in this release.

Fiscal Q2 Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation

Q2 2024

Q2 2023 $ in millions, except per share amounts Earnings

Before

Income

Tax Income

Tax

Expense Net

Earnings Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Share

Earnings

Before

Income

Tax Income

Tax

Expense Net

Earnings Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Share Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 241.4 $ 29.1 $ 212.3 $ 1.76

$ 213.4 $ 25.9 $ 187.5 $ 1.52 % Change vs Prior Year





15.8 %









Adjustments:

















Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs 12.8 3.2 9.6 0.08

— — — $ — Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 254.2 $ 32.3 $ 221.9 $ 1.84

$ 213.4 $ 25.9 $ 187.5 $ 1.52 % Change vs Prior Year





21.1 %











Reconciliation of Fiscal 2024 Reported to Adjusted Earnings Outlook

2024 Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations $8.38 to $8.53 Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs 0.45

0.45 Income tax expense (0.08)

(0.08) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations $8.75 to $8.90

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. NUMBER OF COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS



11/26/23 11/27/22 Olive Garden 912 890 LongHorn Steakhouse 566 553 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen 182 179 Yard House 87 85 Ruth's Chris Steak House 78 — The Capital Grille 64 61 Seasons 52 44 45 Bahama Breeze 42 42 Eddie V's 31 29 The Capital Burger 4 3 Darden Continuing Operations 2,010 1,887

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

11/26/2023

11/27/2022

11/26/2023

11/27/2022 Sales $ 2,727.3

$ 2,486.5

$ 5,457.9

$ 4,932.6 Costs and expenses:













Food and beverage 845.8

818.3

1,696.8

1,613.6 Restaurant labor 880.9

808.5

1,756.2

1,602.3 Restaurant expenses 450.4

417.0

897.0

820.5 Marketing expenses 36.9

31.1

75.5

61.4 General and administrative expenses 114.8

90.4

268.1

178.7 Depreciation and amortization 112.5

96.8

222.3

192.4 Impairments and disposal of assets, net 7.5

(8.8)

10.6

(13.7) Total operating costs and expenses $ 2,448.8

$ 2,253.3

$ 4,926.5

$ 4,455.2 Operating income 278.5

233.2

531.4

477.4 Interest, net 37.1

19.8

66.8

39.6 Earnings before income taxes 241.4

213.4

464.6

437.8 Income tax expense 29.1

25.9

57.5

56.7 Earnings from continuing operations $ 212.3

$ 187.5

$ 407.1

$ 381.1 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $0.3,

$0.3, 0.4, and $0.3 respectively (0.2)

(0.3)

(0.5)

(0.9) Net earnings $ 212.1

$ 187.2

$ 406.6

$ 380.2 Basic net earnings per share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.77

$ 1.54

$ 3.38

$ 3.11 Losses from discontinued operations —

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Net earnings $ 1.77

$ 1.53

$ 3.38

$ 3.10 Diluted net earnings per share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.76

$ 1.52

$ 3.35

$ 3.09 Losses from discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01) Net earnings $ 1.76

$ 1.52

$ 3.35

$ 3.08 Average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 119.9

122.1

120.4

122.5 Diluted 120.8

123.1

121.4

123.5

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)



11/26/2023

5/28/2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 195.7

$ 367.8 Receivables, net 80.3

80.2 Inventories 310.6

287.9 Prepaid income taxes 138.9

107.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 142.2

154.5 Total current assets $ 867.7

$ 997.7 Land, buildings and equipment, net 4,043.5

3,725.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,539.7

3,373.9 Goodwill 1,392.9

1,037.4 Trademarks 1,148.0

806.3 Other assets 330.3

301.1 Total assets $ 11,322.1

$ 10,241.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 423.9

$ 426.2 Short-term debt 350.0

— Accrued payroll 177.1

173.0 Accrued income taxes 8.4

7.8 Other accrued taxes 69.7

65.9 Unearned revenues 547.3

512.0 Other current liabilities 805.2

752.5 Total current liabilities $ 2,381.6

$ 1,937.4 Long-term debt 1,368.4

884.9 Deferred income taxes 242.3

142.2 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 3,815.3

3,667.6 Other liabilities 1,474.8

1,407.9 Total liabilities $ 9,282.4

$ 8,040.0 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and surplus $ 2,240.8

$ 2,230.8 Retained earnings (deficit) (228.5)

(32.5) Accumulated other comprehensive income 27.4

3.2 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,039.7

$ 2,201.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,322.1

$ 10,241.5

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

11/26/2023

11/27/2022 Cash flows—operating activities





Net earnings $ 406.6

$ 380.2 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.5

0.9 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to cash flows:





Depreciation and amortization 222.3

192.4 Impairments and disposal of assets, net 10.6

(13.7) Stock-based compensation expense 43.8

38.4 Change in current assets and liabilities and other, net (73.9)

37.4 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 609.9

$ 635.6 Cash flows—investing activities





Purchases of land, buildings and equipment (312.4)

(280.3) Proceeds from disposal of land, buildings and equipment 2.0

21.1 Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (699.9)

— Purchases of capitalized software and changes in other assets, net (12.6)

(14.2) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations $ (1,022.9)

$ (273.4) Cash flows—financing activities





Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 25.9

11.7 Dividends paid (315.7)

(296.5) Repurchases of common stock (323.9)

(299.2) Proceeds from short-term debt, net 350.0

58.0 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 500.0

— Principal payments on finance leases, net (8.5)

(8.8) Payments of debt issuance costs (11.1)

— Other —

(0.1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations $ 216.7

$ (534.9) Cash flows—discontinued operations





Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations —

0.9 Net cash used in discontinued operations $ —

$ 0.9







Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (196.3)

(171.8) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 416.2

472.1 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 219.9

$ 300.3







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: 11/26/2023

11/27/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 195.7

$ 240.7 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 24.2

59.6 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 219.9

$ 300.3

