CONCENTRIC EQUITY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN INFUSION MARKETING

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP") announced the partnership with Infusion Marketing Group, LLC ("Infusion" or the "Company"), a provider of data-driven analytics and marketing services for banks and credit unions. CEP will partner with Infusion's Co-Founder and CEO Tim Keith, who will continue leading the business and retain a significant ownership stake.

Infusion, headquartered in Memphis, TN, has worked with hundreds of banks and credit unions across the U.S., helping clients generate more than $15 billion in new deposit and loan balances. Enabling these results is the Infusion Norm, a continually updating, proprietary database of over 10 billion normative data points from hundreds of peer institutions. The Infusion Norm allows clients to benchmark against peer institutions and provides robust insights into strengths, weaknesses, and unique growth opportunities. The Infusion Strategy Team has more than 100 combined years of banking, data analytics, and direct marketing experience. Since Tim Keith became CEO in 2019, the Company has emerged as a leader in digital marketing for community banks and credit unions, building on its foundation since 2007.

CEP is excited to partner with Tim and the entire Infusion management team to leverage the Company's differentiated sales model, expansive proprietary dataset, and reputation with CEP's considerable industry experience and network in the banking industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Infusion's technology and amazing team, unlike many others, are able to provide key insights and marketing strategy to banks and credit unions," said Todd Paul from CEP. "Partnering with Tim and the Infusion team is a natural fit with CEP. We are excited to leverage our banking and marketing expertise to help Infusion expand its ability to serve community banks and credit unions better."

"In this process, we wanted to find a partner who was knowledgeable in the industry, trustworthy, and had the same values as our company," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Keith. "We are thrilled to join forces with CEP and scale up Infusion substantially."

About Infusion Marketing Group:

Infusion works with small and large banks and credit unions looking to maximize their profits, build stronger customer relationships, and capitalize on targeted opportunities for growth. The depth of the Infusion Norm data allows Infusion to compare a bank or credit union to peer institutions, giving us robust insight into your strengths, weaknesses, and unique opportunities for growth. With the ability to target data around specific products, household demographics, trade areas, and peer institutions, Infusion can provide a bank or credit union with personalized approaches to maximizing your revenue and capitalizing on your specific opportunities for relationship growth.

The team at Infusion has more than 100 combined years of banking, data analytics, and direct marketing experience. As former bankers and bank marketers, they understand the critical challenges bankers face every day that traditional marketing agencies don't. They have successfully completed hundreds of comprehensive customer analyses and executed over 1000 successful direct marketing campaigns. They believe so strongly in their approach, that their innovative pay-for-results model means your bank or credit union only pays for tangible results (booked accounts). Infusion covers all campaign costs, including postage for direct mail - that means a no-risk guaranteed return on your marketing investment.

Infusion's data team has successfully protected the security of client data of hundreds of banks and credit unions – large and small. Infusion undergoes annual comprehensive security audits and has a sterling record of handling sensitive financial information compliant to federal data security and information privacy standards.

The company was formed in 2007 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee. For more information on Infusion, visit www.infusionmarketinggroup.com.

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

You can learn more at www.ficcep.com.

