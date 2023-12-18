Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel and MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan to Keynote CES 2024

C Space keynote to be moderated by CNBC Senior Media and Tech Correspondent Julia Boorstin

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced today that Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel will join MediaLink CEO Michael E. Kassan for a CES 2024® keynote moderated by CNBC Senior Media and Tech Correspondent Julia Boorstin.

Snap's Evan Spiegel and MediaLink's Michael Kassan will speak at 11 a.m. PT on January 9, 2024 , in CES C Space at ARIA.

The conversation will explore Spiegel's journey in developing Snapchat as an alternative to traditional social media and will cover Spiegel's and Kassan's perspectives on building brands and businesses that people love.

"Snapchat is the best way to communicate with friends and family," said Spiegel. "It's real, fun and fast. We've grown to reach more than 400 million people daily because Snapchat makes people happy. People are tired of the social media popularity contest."

As the home for the advertising, entertainment and content community at CES in Las Vegas, C Space is where the world's leading brands, advertisers, media platforms and content creators meet to make deals and showcase tech shaping the industry. The C Space Studio , sponsored by IAS, showcases interviews with the media and marketing leaders who are building great content and entertainment. Watch live on CES social media channels January 9-10, 2024.

"Snap is fundamentally a culture-making business and a master in brand love. They know what their consumers want tomorrow, and it shows in their technology and their advertising products," said Kassan. "At MediaLink, we're more focused than ever on the power that culture wields for brand growth and technological innovation. I'm thrilled to share the stage with Evan and Julia to dig into this topic."

Immediately following the fireside chat, Kassan will also lead a panel conversation on the topic of brand loyalty with Allegra Krishnan, Vice President and Chief Loyalty & Engagement Officer, McDonald's; Lynn Teo, Chief Marketing Officer, Northwestern Mutual; and Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer, Autodesk.

At CES 2024, C Space will expand into the Cosmo, with new exhibitors like Disney, NVIDIA, Paramount and Reddit, alongside well-known advertising, entertainment and content brands like Allen Media, Amazon Ads, LG, NBC Universal, Netflix, Reddit, Roku, Samsung Ads, Snap, T-Mobile, Vizio and Yahoo.

"Like the industry it showcases, C Space is always evolving and growing," said Kinsey Fabrizio, Senior Vice President of CES and Membership, CTA. "Having Evan, Michael and Julia on the keynote stage will help our C Space audience navigate cultural touchpoints, like the rise of Gen Z and consumers' desire to see brands connect purpose and community. CES 2024 is the best ALL ON venue to see these conversations."

Logistics:

Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in C Space at ARIA. The keynote will be livestreamed via the CES app, which is available today. Spiegel and Kassan will speak at 11 a.m. PT

CES 2024 is January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register here . For the latest CES 2024 news, exhibitor information and conference updates, visit CES.tech .

