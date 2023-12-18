Ugreen Launches Nexode Pro Series, Delivering a Lightning-Fast Charging Experience

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, plans to unveil its highly anticipated Nexode Pro Series, the newest in line of revolutionary fast charging products. This series will introduce four cutting-edge chargers, each offering exceptional features and performance.

To start, these chargers incorporate the latest in Airpyra™ Technology. This new generation of electronic stacking technology results in a more compact, portable design. Despite their smaller stature, this technology does not subtract from the Nexode Pro Series chargers ability to deliver a higher charging efficiency and ensure devices are powered quickly and efficiently.

All Nexode Pro Series chargers support various fast charging protocols, including the 45W Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 and the Apple PD charging protocol, guaranteeing compatibility with the latest devices.

Additionally, all the Nexode Pro Series chargers are equipped with new GaNInfinity™ Chips, contributing to a greener world by helping to reduce CO2 emissions.

Among the standout products in the series is the Nexode Pro 65W 3-Port GaN Ultra-Slim Fast Charger. This compact charger delivers 65 watts of fast charging power and is designed with portability in mind. With its palm-sized design enabled by Airpyra™ Tech with GaNInfinity™ Tech, the charger easily fits into any bag or pocket. Each 65 watt charger comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, giving users the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The charger is compatible with a wide range of electronic devices and ensures the utmost safety with its built-in Thermal Guard™ system, providing protection from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current.

Another key charger in the series is the Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN Fast Charger. This powerhouse charger offers ultra-fast 160-watt charging capabilities, making it a game-changer for those power-hungry devices. With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the Pro 160 charges up to four devices simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple chargers. Its compact design ensures convenient portability, and is compatible with various fast charging protocols. As mentioned above, the Thermal Guard™ system is also integrated into the charger, providing the same safety features as the rest of the series in addition to the body being made of high-grade PVC material for added protection.

Price and Availability

Nexode Pro 100W, $74.99: Available here for Amazon and Ugreen.com.

Nexode Pro 160W, $119.99: Available here for Amazon and Ugreen.com.

Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim($55.99) and Nexode Pro 65W mini($55.99) will be available on Amazon and Ugreen.com in January.

Ugreen hopes that the launch of the Nexode Pro Series showcases a commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly charging solutions. With its compact design, superior performance, and wide-ranging compatibility, Ugreen believes the Nexode Pro Series is set to transform the fast-charging experience for consumers worldwide.

About Ugreen:

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com.

