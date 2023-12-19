Console & Associates, P.C.: Comcast Xfinity Reports Data Breach Exposing Confidential Information of 35 Million Customers

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 35 million consumers are being notified that their confidential information was compromised due to a vulnerability in software created by Citrix and used by Xfinity. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Comcast Xfinity breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of more than 35 million people has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 18, 2023, Comcast Xfinity filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a software data breach affecting Comcast customers nationwide.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 35,879,455 people. Comcast Xfinity notes that the incident stemmed from a vulnerability within a software program developed by Citrix. Evidently, despite Comcast's efforts to mitigate the effect of the vulnerability by applying all patches as soon as they were released, an unauthorized actor was able to access Xfinity's internal computer system between October 16, 2023 and October 19, 2023 due to the vulnerability in the Citrix software.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Contact information,

The last four digits of Social Security numbers,

Dates of birth,

Secret questions and answers,

Usernames, and

Hashed passwords.

If you receive a data breach notice from Comcast Xfinity, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Comcast Xfinity Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Comcast Xfinity should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Comcast Xfinity may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/comcast-xfinity-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

