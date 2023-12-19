S&P Global Market Intelligence Receives Awards for Data, Solutions and Publishing Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced it has been recognized for excellence in data, regulatory reporting and sustainability solutions and publishing excellence by financial publications and trade associations. In addition, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked sixth in the Chartis RiskTech100 2024.
"I am so proud of our teams and the incredible number of industry recognitions we have achieved this year as a result of continued investment in our products and services, the leveraging of the broad capabilities we now have in Market Intelligence and across S&P Global, and the intensified focus on innovation and delivering for our customers," said Adam Kansler, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division within S&P Global that provides information services and solutions to global markets, was recognized for the following awards:
2023 B2B Marketing Awards Most Commercially Successful Campaign Silver Winner:
2023 Canadian RegTech Awards:
- International RegTech Company of the Year – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Asia Risk Awards:
Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023:
Banking Tech Awards 2023:
- Best Digital Solution Provider – RegTech: S&P Global Market Intelligence: S&P Global KY3P®
Business Intelligence Group 2023 Sustainability Awards:
- Sustainability Product of the Year: Nature & Biodiversity Risk Solutions - in collaboration with S&P Global Sustainable1
Chartis RiskTech100 2024:
- 6th place – S&P Global Market Intelligence
Data Management Insight Awards USA 2023:
Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023:
ETF Express US Awards 2023:
Hedgeweek US Awards 2023:
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Green Fintech Competition:
Involve:
- Outstanding Future Leaders Role Model List – Emily Jasper, Director, Company Information Services, S&P Global Market Intelligence
MarCom Awards:
- Overall Team Achievement: Body of Work Platinum winner – Marketing & Customer Experience (CX) Team
Momentum ITSMA announces 2023 Marketing Excellence Awards Gold award winner:
On24 "Webinars that Rocked 2023":
- Reaching New Altitudes: Conquering Credit & Risk Challenges in Europe
RegTech 100:
- S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
RegTech Insight USA Awards 2023:
- Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Regulation Asia:
- Best FRTB Solution – Traded Market Risk
- Best Due Diligence & Third-Party Risk Solution – KY3P®
Risk Technology Awards 2023:
- Markets regulatory reporting system of the year – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards:
Tabbie Awards:
- 2023 Editor's Column: Bronze – The Journal of Commerce
- 2023 Front Cover, Illustration: Bronze – The Journal of Commerce
- 2023 Feature Article: Top 25 Issues: Honorable Mention – The Journal of Commerce
WatersTechnology Buy-side Technology Awards 2023:
- Best buy-side data management product – EDM
- Best buy-side managed data service – iLEVEL Managed Data Services
