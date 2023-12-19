SEABOURN HONORED WITH 38 TOP TRAVEL AWARDS IN 2023

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, celebrates another banner year after receiving 38 top travel industry awards and accolades from major consumer and travel publications in 2023.
Recognitions came from readers' polls, discerning travel critics and editors, and expert travel partners who stay up to date with every new development in the travel industry. The awards honored many aspects of the Seabourn travel experience, including its ultra-luxury expedition experiences, wellness, suites, culinary and entertainment, as well as the overall experience with accolades such as best luxury line, best expedition ship and more.
"I am so very proud of the entire Seabourn family, and these accolades are a testament to our shoreside and shipboard teams' unwavering dedication to delivering the best ultra-luxury travel experience at sea. These awards also reflect the voice of our guests and travel advisor partners, who have collectively expressed how we consistently provide unmatched ultra-luxury experiences," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "2023 was exceptional, with the successful launch of our second purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, and the continuous innovation of our onboard offerings and unparalleled dining options. As we head into 2024, we look forward to welcoming our extraordinary guests on board and creating unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' when they sail with us."
Over the years, Seabourn has consistently been rated as a top choice in the luxury travel segment. Seabourn's 2023 top awards and accolades include:
Travel Weekly 2023 Readers' Choice Awards
- Best Cruise Line: Under 1,000 Berths
- Best Cruise Line: Antarctica
Forbes - Best Luxury Cruises of 2023
- Best Small Ship Luxury Cruise - Seabourn Venture
Luxury Travel Advisor – Awards of Excellence
- Best Cruise Line for Expedition Ships
TravelAge West - 2023 WAVE Awards
- Best New Expedition Ship - Seabourn Venture
Connoisseur Circle Hospitality Awards
- Best Small Ship Cruise Line
2023 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards
- The Best Luxury Cruise Line
Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards
- Best Luxury Cruise Line
- Best Cruise Line Spa (5th consecutive year)
Travel + Leisure - World's Best Awards
- Favorite Midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023 – Top 5
- Favorite Small-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023 – Top 5
- The Best Cruise Ships in the World: Seabourn Odyssey
Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Best Cruises in the World
- Best Medium ships – Top 10
- Best Small ships – Top 10
- Best Expedition ships – Top 10
Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards (US & UK)
- Best Cabins (Expedition Category): Seabourn Cruise Line
Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Readers' Choice Awards
- Best Accommodations
- Best Wellness Facilities
Recommend Readers' Choice Awards
- Best Small-size Ship - Gold
- Best Expedition Ship - Silver
- Best Ultra-luxury Ship - Silver
- Best Cuisine – Silver
- Cruise Elements- Luxury Ship- Entertainment - Gold
- Cruise Marketing- Campaign- Advertising/Marketing - Gold
- Cruise Marketing - TV Commercial – Silver
- Best Cruise Ship - Luxury - Seabourn Ovation - Silver
- Best Cruise Line - Luxury - Seabourn - Silver
- Best Cruise Line - Small (Under 500 Cabins) - Seabourn - Bronze
- Best Cruise Ship - Expedition/Adventure - Seabourn Venture – Bronze
USA Today 10 Best Awards
- Best Small Cruise Ship: Seabourn Encore - Top 10
- Best Boutique Cruise Line - Top 10
- Best Adventure Cruise Line - Top 10
- Best Cruise Ship for Dining - Top 10
- Best Ocean Cruise Line - Top 10
- Best Small Cruise Ship: Seabourn Ovation - Top 10
- Women of Influence - Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn
- Best Luxury Ocean Cruise
- Women in Cruise Awards - Lynn Narraway, Seabourn's vice president of sales - UK and Europe
About Seabourn:
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.
For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.
Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).
