Don't Wind Up in the Holiday Doghouse: Give The Last Minute Gift of In-Home Massage Through Zeel

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, and all through the house…that feeling of PANIC sets in when you realize you've completely forgotten to buy a special gift for that special someone. Worry not – Zeel won't let you land in the holiday doghouse.

In-home massage through Zeel is the perfect gift for your significant other—or anyone whose wellness you care about—and can be booked on the Zeel app or zeel.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Christmas and New Year's Day. Just print your Zeel gift card (or schedule a digital delivery), and whether it's under the tree or by the fire, go from holiday zero to holiday hero for giving the greatest gift of all…holiday stress relief. No gift does more towards alleviating the effects of weeks of holiday parties, shopping, wrapping, and entertaining. Through Zeel, a licensed, vetted massage therapist arrives at your home with a table, massage lotion, soothing music and all the skills necessary to turn your festive home into a five-star spa.

To make the season even brighter Zeel is offering a holiday promotion of 20% off each in-home massage gift card from December 19th through the 25th and $150 in credit for the purchaser if you give the gift of relaxation year 'round with a Zeel massage a month membership.

Whether it's for sleep, recovery, or relaxation, Zeel has you covered this holiday season and all throughout the year. Start 2024 off right with the gift of wellness for yourself and your loved ones.

About Zeel:

Zeel is the leading technology company connecting licensed health and wellness providers to clients and patients across 48 states. With more than 2 million in-home appointments completed,

the Zeel technology platform connects patients with providers of in-home health and wellness services 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With more than 10,000 vetted, credentialed professionals in the Zeel Provider Network, services include massage therapy, behavioral therapy, and skilled nursing care.

