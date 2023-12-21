How to help
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is participating in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, including a presentation at 1:30 p.m. PT.

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)
The Company's presentation will be made available via webcast at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://ir.apollomed.net/news-events.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

