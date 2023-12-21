Big Blue Marble Academy Sweetens Employee Experience with Holiday Cookie Decorating Classes

Big Blue Marble Academy's CEO Jeff Wahl Highlights Commitment to Employee Well-Being, Happiness

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy , a leading early childhood education provider, celebrated their more than 2,000 valued employees this holiday season with special cookie decorating classes. The opportunity, a delightful initiative aimed at building camaraderie, promoting well-being, and enhancing employee retention within the organization, was well-received by the dedicated team.

Conducted by Jacqueline Terrel, the talented owner of Tudor House Cookies and former Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge participant, the classes featured live demonstrations showcasing her expertise. This exclusive event underscored Big Blue Marble Academy's commitment to recognizing and appreciating the hard work and dedication of its team.

Employee retention is a key focus for Big Blue Marble Academy, and this unique class was designed to provide a moment of relaxation, fun and connection for staff members. In the demanding field of early childhood education, where collaboration is essential, Big Blue Marble Academy understands the importance of creating opportunities for its employees to feel valued.

"We believe in fostering a sense of community within Big Blue Marble Academy. Our success is a collective effort, and events like the cookie decorating class are our way of expressing gratitude to our amazing team," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Our commitment to our employees extends beyond professional development and we believe that a happy and fulfilled team translates into a positive and thriving work environment."

This event aligns with the BBMA's overarching philosophy of nurturing the potential of every child and extending that care to its dedicated staff. By investing in the happiness and satisfaction of its employees, Big Blue Marble Academy aims to reinforce core values of inclusivity, mindfulness, diversity and empathy, creating an environment of mutual respect and support that goes beyond the typical employer-employee relationship.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

