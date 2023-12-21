GovCIO Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek magazine has named GovCIO as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024. GovCIO received the highest possible rating (5 stars) based on a comprehensive, independent evaluation that included analysis of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of more than 223,000 individuals.

GovCIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/GovernmentCIO) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the second year as the Greatest Workplace for Diversity because it highlights our focus in cultivating a culture where individuals feel seen, heard, and accepted," said Nichole Hahn, GovCIO Chief Human Resources Officer. "We value the opportunity to provide our employees with a workplace environment that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, and this acknowledgement helps demonstrate we are on the right track."

GovCIO, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is joined on the list by other technology companies such as Apple and ServiceNow.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment."

In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek interviewed over 223,000 employees across the United States about their companies' diversity policies and efforts. Respondents shared insights about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others with which they were familiar. The survey yielded more than 1.5 million company reviews.

GovCIO will build on its commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEI&A) by harnessing comprehensive data to identify and dismantle barriers, implement new programs that foster inclusivity and equity, and continuing to create a work environment in which all feel a sense of belonging and acceptance, according to Hahn.

"Advancing our DEI&A efforts will make GovCIO an even stronger, high-performing business," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We are committed to creating a work culture in which everyone is welcome, included, and valued."

Visit Life at GovCIO to learn more about what makes GovCIO an inclusive place to work and to join our team.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emyly Hall

Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist, GovCIO

emyly.hall@govcio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GovCIO