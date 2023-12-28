iHuman Inc. Issues First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China, today published its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, covering its ESG activities in 2022. The report provides comprehensive information on the Company's ESG governance mechanisms and details its performance across a range of environmental and social indicators.

Dr. Peng Dai, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iHuman, commented, "At iHuman, our commitment to fostering the next generation extends beyond providing high-quality intellectual development tools – we also aspire to leave behind a cleaner planet and a more equitable society. This mission permeates in every aspect of our operations and has now been formalized in our comprehensive upgraded ESG governance structure. The publication of our first ESG report represents a significant milestone in our corporate history."

Key highlights from the report include:

Safeguarding minors : iHuman's app-based products protect children's well-being through eye-protection functions, and include features such as daily usage time limits, session closure settings, late-night reminders, and parental verification requirements.

Product compliance and quality : all intellectual development content undergoes a rigorous vetting process to ensure it is safe, appropriate, wholesome, and aligned with children's intellectual development needs. The Company focuses on creating highly interactive products that are edutaining, accessible, and cultivate children's knowledge and curiosity.

Information security & data privacy : the Company has established robust management systems and incident response mechanisms to maintain cybersecurity and safeguard user data. All employees received training courses covering these topics and were required to take security awareness exams.

Climate action : iHuman completed an initial inventory of its greenhouse gas emissions throughout the entire operations, establishing a baseline for future emissions reduction efforts. The Company uses green materials in product design and encourages children to care for the Earth through its content.

Gender equality : more than 50% of iHuman's workforce is female, and three out of the six members of the Company's board of directors are female, including the Company's chief financial officer. All product content undergoes scrutiny to prevent discrimination of any type.

Reducing inequality: iHuman strives to make its products cost-effective and accessible to as many families as possible, ensuring equal access to high-quality intellectual development tools for children. In 2022, iHuman contributed funds and resources to schools in remote regions such as Yunnan and Guizhou . The Company also launched an employee-led volunteer teaching program in these areas in collaboration with charitable organizations, helping children broaden their understanding of the world.

The full English-language report can be found on iHuman's investor relations website at https://ir.ihuman.com/.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about iHuman's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the description of the management's quotations in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. iHuman may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iHuman's growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract and retain users, convert non-paying users into paying users and increase the spending of paying users, the trends in, and size of, the market in which iHuman operates; its expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its expectations regarding its relationships with business partners; general economic and business conditions; regulatory environment; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in iHuman's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and iHuman does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China that is committed to making the child-upbringing experience easier for parents and transforming intellectual development into a fun journey for children. Benefiting from a deep legacy that combines over two decades of experience in the parenthood industry, superior original content, advanced high-tech innovation DNA and research & development capabilities with cutting-edge technologies, iHuman empowers parents with tools to make the child-upbringing experience more efficient. iHuman's unique, fun and interactive product offerings stimulate children's natural curiosity and exploration. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products include self-directed apps, interactive content and smart devices that cover a broad variety of areas to develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading and creativity, and foster their natural interest in traditional Chinese culture. Leveraging advanced technological capabilities, including 3D engines, AI/AR functionality, and big data analysis on children's behavior & psychology, iHuman believes it will continue to provide superior experience that is efficient and relieving for parents, and effective and fun for children, in China and all over the world, through its integrated suite of tech-powered, intellectual development products.

For more information about iHuman, please visit https://ir.ihuman.com/.

