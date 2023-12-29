Make Your New Year's Resolutions Last with Insights from Dr. Steven Gundry, Featuring Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Supplement

A Triple-Biotic Gut Health Blend to Support Better Digestion, Bowel Movements, and Energy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to the new year begins, so does the tradition of setting resolutions. However, statistics show that by mid-February, many individuals find themselves falling off the wagon. Renowned health expert Dr. Steven Gundry suggests his approach to ensure your resolutions stick: make tiny changes to your routine that can easily evolve into lasting habits.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a triple-pronged gut health powerhouse that contains a blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. This powerful blend works together to enhance not only digestion but also energy levels and overall well-being. With its exceptional gut-boosting capabilities, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 bids farewell to digestive issues, welcoming smoother and more comfortable bowel movements. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Gundry emphasizes that by incorporating small adjustments into your daily life, you can seamlessly build habits that withstand the test of time. As we usher in the new year, here are Dr. Gundry's top recommendations for tiny changes with significant impact:

Exercise Snacking: Forget the overwhelming intensity of traditional workout routines. Instead, consider "exercise snacking" – short, frequent bursts of activity that seamlessly fit into your daily schedule. These bite-sized exercises are not only manageable but also effective in promoting overall health and fitness. Embrace Intermittent Fasting: Dr. Gundry advocates for the power of intermittent fasting to boost metabolic flexibility and support weight loss. This approach to eating alternates between periods of eating and fasting, providing a sustainable method for achieving your health and wellness goals. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 . This carefully curated supplement combines probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics into one single capsule to help give your gut a boost for digestion support, energy levels, and overall health.*† Supercharge with Supplements: Dr. Gundry recommends incorporating supplements into your daily routine, with a particular emphasis on. This carefully curated supplement combines probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics into one single capsule to help give your gut a boost for digestion support, energy levels, and overall health.*†

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a triple-pronged gut health powerhouse that contains a blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. This powerful blend works together to enhance not only digestion but also energy levels and overall well-being. With its exceptional gut-boosting capabilities, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 bids farewell to digestive issues, welcoming smoother and more comfortable bowel movements.

By promoting digestive health, this supplement facilitates efficient food processing and wards off undesirable cravings for 'junk food.' Recognizing the intrinsic connection between the gut and the entire body, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 also actively supports mental sharpness through the gut-brain axis and contributes to a vibrant, radiant complexion. This unparalleled formulation goes beyond typical supplements, offering support to your mitochondria for sustained energy throughout the day, while also supporting your metabolism and digestive tract.*†

How to Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

For optimal results, it is recommended to take Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 by ingesting two capsules of the dietary supplement a day. Dr. Gundry, the founder of Gundry MD, advises users to maintain a consistent intake of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 for at least three months to fully appreciate its potential and achieve optimal outcomes.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His upcoming book out January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Ashley Beenen

ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD