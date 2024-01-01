Looking for Help To Make Those New Year's Resolutions Stick? Try This From Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard

How likely are you to keep the resolutions you set for 2024? And is there something you can do to increase the odds of making these goals come true?

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by Forbes, on average people hold to their resolutions for 3.74 months. Failures of past resolutions may make it harder to stick with new ones, but the European Community Research and Development Information Service cites a study that found regardless of past failures, a fresh start like New Year's helps people "relegate those missteps to a past chapter" and set new goals. Author, humanitarian, and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard provided important advice on this subject in The Code of Honor: "Never regret yesterday. Life is in you today and you make your tomorrow."

But how do you put this into action? Is it just the intention? Mr. Hubbard also provided practical knowledge on how to translate this concept into something one can do.

This New Year's, the Church of Scientology encourages anyone wishing to increase the odds of achieving their resolutions to visit their nearest Scientology Church or log onto the Scientology website and enroll in free courses called Scientology Tools for Life. Available in 19 languages, these contain simple technology to help people overcome barriers and opposition to accomplishing what they set out to do.

"I often have ideas about ways in which I could improve my life or the lives of the people around me, my family and friends," said one person who completed the Targets and Goals course. "However, often these ideas come and go without ever seeing fruition… when problems occur one can either deal with the problem and still continue toward one's overall objective, or adapt and reevaluate so the problem becomes small in relation to your end goal."

He found that the course gave him "an entirely different outlook on planning and made me realize I had a very idealistic and unreal outlook on how to achieve success. I thought that one day it would just work out and that that would be it. Now, while understanding that it will take hard work and determination to achieve success, I feel confident that this technology has given me a support system to which I can constantly refer… I now look to the future waiting for challenges to arise with the knowledge that these will not be negative things but opportunities to use good strategy and planning in order to achieve success."

Another who applied these tools to her business said the course helped her obtain and service new clients. "The course is helpful in that the practical drills teach you how to apply the tools. It is more than just theory. Applying the tools makes you extremely focused on the goals."

Another said he gained "the ability to think logically and get to the bottom of things. It allows me to look into, handle, and improve any situation in any area of my life."

These courses are made available free of charge in 19 languages through the Volunteer Ministers website and the Scientology website.

Introductory videos on these and many other Scientology Tools for Life can be viewed on the Scientology Network, available at DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Other courses and addition assistance are available at all Scientology Churches.

Set your sights on what you want to accomplish, learn how to overcome obstacles, and achieve your goals.

