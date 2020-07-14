Get Help, Give Help. AARP Community Connections

Sponsored - Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AARP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about AARP, visit AARP Online

We can be separate, but we don't have to be alone. Across the country, people are organizing online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas, and help those in need.

Whether you want to start a group, find a group, or even request a friendly call from one of our volunteers, we can help connect you with people in your community – all across Vermont.

Mutual Aid Groups are informal groups of volunteers who come together to find effective ways to support the neediest people living in their community. Mutual help may include collecting or delivering food, providing financial assistance, being a friendly voice on the phone, or giving emotional support to your neighbors.

The AARP Community Connections Website is a great resource to find mutual aid groups that you can participate in. Either take advantage of what is offered, or volunteer to provide for others. AARP has developed this set of resources to better aid the communities we serve.

Find out more by visiting our Community Connections Website, as well as our Helpful Resources Website.