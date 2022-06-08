Be part of the action

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Burke Mountain and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Burke Mountain, visit https://ews.skiburke.com/.

Since the first ski trails were cut back in 1935, Burke has been a ski town. Busy in winter. Sleepy in summer. Then the first bike trails went in. Summers got less and less sleepy as the ski town embraced its bike side.

Today, Burke is known around the world as the place to bring your bike. Mountain, downhill and gravel all roll through our woods and pastures or rip down the Burke bike park from spring thaw until the leaves fall. And now we welcome the best-of-the-best to compete on the world stage during the first-ever Enduro World Series finals right here in the Last Little Corner of Vermont.

Don’t miss this historic moment for Vermont and New England as we welcome riders near and far to race on some of the most beautiful and gnarliest terrain in the East.

The Burke Enduro World Series will take place over two days on Burke Mountain, Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th.

Join us as we cheer on hundreds of professional riders and some of our favorites like Richie Rude, for two days of speed and gravity defying fun. DJ Logic will keep the energy high as he spins a blend of funk/jazz/ and hip-hop on the turntable Saturday and Sunday evening while our friends and partner Lawson’s Finest Liquids keep us hydrated serving their most popular libations like Sip of Sunshine and Little Sip.

Meet the pros and tour the main event village to check on some of the top brands in the industry. Explore Kingdom Trails on a guided group ride or visit East Burke village and all the Northeast Kingdom has to offer.

View the event schedule, learn more and pre-purchase your tickets to the first-ever Burke Enduro World series at skiBurke.com/ews.

Join us and don’t miss a Top 10 event of the summer in Vermont here at Burke Mountain.